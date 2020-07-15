Serves 12
Note: Recipe can be altered to use fire-roasted marshmallows.
What you need
3 large strawberries, hulled, each sliced into 8 thin rounds
2 very ripe bananas, each cut into 6 pieces
Pinch of kosher salt
Pinch of sugar
Nonstick cooking spray
12 whole graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares
2 bars (1.55 ounces) milk chocolate, broken into individual pips
12 regular marshmallows
What you do
1. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
2. Place 12 graham cracker squares on a serving plate. Top each square with 2 strawberry slices followed by 2 chocolate pips.
3. Place the bananas on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle with the salt and sugar. Broil the bananas until they start to caramelize, about 5 minutes.
4. Squish each marshmallow a bit with your hands and place 1 marshmallow on each banana and return the baking sheet to the broiler until the marshmallows are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
5. Place one toasted marshmallow and banana piece on each s’more.
6. Top the s’mores with the remaining graham cracker squares. Serve immediately.
Source: “S’mores!” by Dan Whalen
