Strawberry banana s'mores

Serves 12

Note: Recipe can be altered to use fire-roasted marshmallows.

What you need

3 large strawberries, hulled, each sliced into 8 thin rounds

2 very ripe bananas, each cut into 6 pieces

Pinch of kosher salt

Pinch of sugar

Nonstick cooking spray

12 whole graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares

2 bars (1.55 ounces) milk chocolate, broken into individual pips

12 regular marshmallows

What you do

1. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. Place 12 graham cracker squares on a serving plate. Top each square with 2 strawberry slices followed by 2 chocolate pips.

3. Place the bananas on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle with the salt and sugar. Broil the bananas until they start to caramelize, about 5 minutes.

4. Squish each marshmallow a bit with your hands and place 1 marshmallow on each banana and return the baking sheet to the broiler until the marshmallows are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.

5. Place one toasted marshmallow and banana piece on each s’more.

6. Top the s’mores with the remaining graham cracker squares. Serve immediately.

Source: “S’mores!” by Dan Whalen

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

