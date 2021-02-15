Girl Scouts adapt cookie sales to pandemic

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’re in luck. Girl Scout cookies went on sale Friday.
Girl Scouts like Lacey and Carly Campbell of Troop 45492.
“We’re not doing a lot of cookie booths this year due to COVID,” Lacey said. “And we’re sending videos to everybody instead of knocking on doors.”
Instead, the girls will offer drive-thru cookie booths to limit contact.
“Similar to how many businesses were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts will be making adjustments to face the challenges the pandemic presents,” said Susan Payne, public relations specialist with Girl Scouts of Nebraska. “Because the cookie funds are so vital to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, we are introducing new sale methods that ensure the safety of Girl Scouts and our volunteers, while giving customers access to easy, safe and touchless transactions.”
Alongside traditional sale methods, Girl Scouts of the USA is giving Scouts the tools for virtual cookie bookies, drive-thru and curbside pickup options, online orders that ship directly to the customers door and a partnership with Grubhub food delivery service.
“We’ve learned how to use and, when we hear no, how to take that answer,” Lacey said.
Carly said cookie sales have taught her how to be more outgoing.
All proceeds earned by Nebraska Girl Scouts stay in the state, benefiting fun projects, as well as service projects decided on by the Troop.
“You get money to get to different places,” Carly said. “We get to go to a camp and do fun activities.”
This year’s cookie menu offers the new Toast-Yay! — a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing — alongside longtime favorites: Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Girl Scout S’mores and Shortbread; all for $4 each. A newer gluten-free offering, Caramel Chocolate Chip, are $5 a package.
Girl Scout S’mores will be retired after the 2021 cookie season.
To order cookies from Carly, visit app.abcsmartcookies.com/#/social-link-landing/93b7d4ab-1459-4ef4-b88c-14dde700aadb.
To order cookies from Lacey, visit app.abcsmartcookies.com/#/social-link-landing/53e8df83-c9c2-4f2e-b79e-ddbcb50f5c71.
To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit girlscoutsnebraska.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.