Girl Scouts adapt cookie sales to pandemic

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’re in luck. Girl Scout cookies went on sale Friday.

Girl Scouts like Lacey and Carly Campbell of Troop 45492.

“We’re not doing a lot of cookie booths this year due to COVID,” Lacey said. “And we’re sending videos to everybody instead of knocking on doors.”

Instead, the girls will offer drive-thru cookie booths to limit contact.

“Similar to how many businesses were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts will be making adjustments to face the challenges the pandemic presents,” said Susan Payne, public relations specialist with Girl Scouts of Nebraska. “Because the cookie funds are so vital to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, we are introducing new sale methods that ensure the safety of Girl Scouts and our volunteers, while giving customers access to easy, safe and touchless transactions.”

Alongside traditional sale methods, Girl Scouts of the USA is giving Scouts the tools for virtual cookie bookies, drive-thru and curbside pickup options, online orders that ship directly to the customers door and a partnership with Grubhub food delivery service.

“We’ve learned how to use and, when we hear no, how to take that answer,” Lacey said.