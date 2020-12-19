A delayed start to its season didn’t keep top-ranked Lincoln Pius X from a second victory this weekend.

The 2-0 Thunderbolts never trailed Saturday and posted a 42-29 girls basketball win over host Gretna. The Lincoln high schools were unable to practice for the first few weeks because of COVID-19 restrictions in Lancaster County.

“It feels as though we’re playing a lot of catch-up,’’ Pius coach Ryan Psota said. “It’s going to take a little more time to get into the flow of the season.’’

The Dragons, who were playing their sixth game, couldn’t stay with the defending Class A champion. Gretna did not sink a basket in the opening quarter and trailed 13-2.

“I think we were a little intimidated,’’ Dragons coach Jerome Skrdla said. “We have a young team with a lot of new players so we seemed a little out of synch.’’

Gretna made its first basket with three minutes left in the first half after a steal and layup by Aidan Pohlmann. A 3-pointer by Grace Huntwork and a pair of layups by Symone Parent pulled the Dragons within 10 at half.