A delayed start to its season didn’t keep top-ranked Lincoln Pius X from a second victory this weekend.
The 2-0 Thunderbolts never trailed Saturday and posted a 42-29 girls basketball win over host Gretna. The Lincoln high schools were unable to practice for the first few weeks because of COVID-19 restrictions in Lancaster County.
“It feels as though we’re playing a lot of catch-up,’’ Pius coach Ryan Psota said. “It’s going to take a little more time to get into the flow of the season.’’
The Dragons, who were playing their sixth game, couldn’t stay with the defending Class A champion. Gretna did not sink a basket in the opening quarter and trailed 13-2.
“I think we were a little intimidated,’’ Dragons coach Jerome Skrdla said. “We have a young team with a lot of new players so we seemed a little out of synch.’’
Gretna made its first basket with three minutes left in the first half after a steal and layup by Aidan Pohlmann. A 3-pointer by Grace Huntwork and a pair of layups by Symone Parent pulled the Dragons within 10 at half.
The Pius lead was cut to six in the third quarter but a 7-0 run put the Thunderbolts back in charge. That advantage grew to 14 in the fourth quarter, a period that again saw the Dragons held without a basket.
“Getting off to a good start was key,’’ Psota said. “It’s important against Gretna because they like those 30-40 second possessions to control the pace.’’
Leah Mach led Pius with 13 points while Nebraska pledge Alexis Markowski, a 6-foot-3 senior center, had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
“Alexis is going to get double and triple teamed, something she sees every game,’’ Psota said. “Leah stepped it up today.’’
The Thunderbolts face a bigger challenge Tuesday night when they play host to second-ranked Fremont. The Tigers moved to 6-0 on Saturday with a 72-71 win over Papillion-La Vista.
“They’ve had three more weeks of practice than us,’’ Psota said. “But we’re playing at home and I think it should be a good game.’’
