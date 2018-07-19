Kros Strain Brewing Fun Run
6:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Runners leave from Kros Strain Brewing Co., 10411 Portal Road in La Vista, and run along the Papio Creek Trail behind the brewery. Runners have the options of going for 2 or 5 miles. Runners should be at the brewery no later than 6:30 p.m. for a ticket for $1 off their first beer after the run. All ages welcome.
Downtown Runaround
8 a.m. Saturday at Glur’s Tavern, 2301 11th St. in Columbus. Runners meet at Glur’s for a 5-mile or 2.1-mile run. Registration is $25. Register online at getmeregistered.com. Entry fee includes T-shirt, pizza and beverages, including tap beer, after the event.
Beer & Bagel Run
9 a.m. Nov. 10-11. Races will be held at Quarry Oaks Golf Course, 1600 Quarry Oaks Drive in Ashland. There will be a 4-mile race Nov. 10 and a half-mile on Nov. 11. To learn more or to register, visit beerandbagel.com/bbnebraska.
RIDES
Taco Ride
About 6 p.m. every Thursday. Riders meet at the Iowa West Foundation Trailhead Park in Council Bluffs and ride 10 miles on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail to Mineola, Iowa. There, riders can enjoy a taco and beer special at the Mineola Steakhouse.
Omaha Bicycle Co. Ladies Ride
6 p.m. every Tuesday. Riders meet at Omaha Bicycle Co., 6015 Maple St., and ride to Elmwood Park and back to Benson. Optional food and drink to follow.
Omaha Bicycle Co. Thursday Night Ride
6 p.m. every Thursday. Riders meet at Omaha Bicycle Co. and ride for 20 to 25 miles on a mix of road and gravel. Optional food and drink to follow.
Nacho Ride
About 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Riders meet at the Novartis Trailhead in Lincoln and ride 10 miles on the MoPac Trail to Bailey’s Local in Eagle, Nebraska.
Bike Masters Wednesday Gravel Ride
6 p.m. every Wednesday. Riders meet at Bike Masters Cycling, 5265 N. 129th St. and ride at a moderate pace for 20 to 30 miles.
Bike Masters Saturday Morning Rides
A faster and farther “A” group leaves at 8:30 a.m. from Bike Masters and rides for 25-60 miles. A mellower “B” group leaves at 9 a.m. and rides for 30-40 miles.
Omaha Pedalers Wednesday Hump Ride
Two options. Option 1: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Riders meet at Greenstreet Cycles, 2452 Harney St. and ride to Stinson Park. Option 2: 6 p.m. Riders meet at Stinson Park, 67th and Center Streets, meet the Greenstreet cyclists and ride to Bellevue on Keystone Trail.
Pint-A-Gon Taproom Ride
10 a.m. Aug. 25. Riders will meet at Kros Strain Brewing Co., 10411 Portal Road. The 9-mile ride begins at 11 a.m. and continues to Nebraska Brewing Co., Infusion Brewing Co., Liquid Sunshine Taproom, Patriarch Distillers and Pint Nine Brewing Co. before returning to Kros Strain.
Owl Ride
9 p.m. Aug. 4. Riders meet at the Lewis and Clark Landing, 345 Riverfront Drive, and choose either a 7.5-mile or 17-mile extended route through the city. Riders are encouraged to wear lights and reflective gear. Helmets as well as a front light and rear reflector are required. For more information or to register, visit owlride.org.
Corporate Cycling Challenge
7:30 to 9 a.m. Aug. 19. Riders meet at Heartland of America Park, Eighth and Farnam Streets. The day includes 10-, 25- and 42-mile rides. Proceeds benefit the Eastern Nebraska Trails Network. For more information and to register, visit corporatecycling.com.
Have an event we should list? Email blake.ursch@owh.com.
