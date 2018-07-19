Looking for something to do this weekend? Attend an outdoor music festival, see a car show or shop for vintage flea market.
Hullabaloo
Attend a summer music festival at Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road in Bellevue, for camping, vendors and live music. This three-day event is Thursday to Saturday . Bands include Reggae Rapids and Kris Lager Band and Friends. Hours vary. For more information and tickets, $20 to $70, go to hullabaloomusicfestival.com.
Brit Floyd concert
Celebrate the 45th anniversary of British rock album "Dark Side of the Moon" Friday and hear songs "Time" and "Brain Damage" at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Show starts at 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, starting at $35, go to ralstonarena.com.
Nebraska Highway 66 Concourse Classic
See more than 100 classic automobiles and vote for fan favorites Saturday and Sunday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Highway in Ashland, Nebraska. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is included with daily admission.
Pottawattamie County Fair
The annual Pottawattamie County Fair at the fairgrounds, 307 W. Lincoln St. in Avoca, Iowa, will feature 4-H and grandstand events Thursday to Monday. Family Night at the Fair, with the county fair queen coronation, a pedal tractor pull and carnival games, is Thursday. Snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle races are Friday. Beef show, shooting demonstrations, monster arm wrestling and mud races are Saturday. Rabbit and dog shows, a picnic and exhibits are on Sunday. Admission is free for most events. Food and drink available for purchase.
Cornhusker Carpfest
Go fishing and meet fellow anglers with Cornhusker Fly Fishers on Saturday during the annual carp fly-fishing contest. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at Oak Lake in Lincoln, Nebraska. Start time is 8 a.m. and weigh-in is at 4 p.m. Participants can fish at any public body of water, but must return to the Cornhusker Fly Fishers tent at Oak Lake. Cost is $20 per person. For more, go to cornhuskerflyfishers.org. An early registration party is Friday at Kros Strain Brewing, 10411 Portal Road in La Vista, from 7 to 9 pm.
Tribute Bash
Bring a chair or blanket for a night of classic rock cover bands at Soaring Wings Vineyard, 17111 S. 138th St. in Springfield, Nebraska. The concert Saturday kicks off with The Beatles tribute band Come Together from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Fleetwood Mac tribute band Doves and Dreams is 6:15 to 8 p.m. and Elton John tribute band Elton Dan Elton is 8:15 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 for people 21 and older and include one glass of wine or beer in a souvenir wine glass. Tickets are $10 for people ages 12 to 20 and free for youth 11 and younger. Tickets available at the door or at etix.com.
Horse Power Car Show
Horsemen's Park, 6303 Q St., will host its annual car show fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Nebraska. The show is Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. with car divisions including best truck, best Jeep, 1965 and earlier, 1966-1974, 1975 and later, and a people's choice. Trophies for each division will be given by Horsemen's Park. Admission is free. A voting ballot is $1 and auto registration is $20.
Punk Rock Flea Market
Shop for vintage items including T-shirts, albums and games at this summer flea market from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday . The event at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St., is free.
