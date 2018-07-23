I’m feeling nerdy.
In the wake of San Diego Comic-Con, and looking ahead to Harry Potter’s birthday — it’s next week, duh! — I’m in that kind of mood.
I’ve had my fill of superhero movies and film trailers and a basement full of comic books, so how about some nerdy music. Yeah! You might not realize it, but a lot of your favorite bands dropped nerd references into your favorite songs.
So I went ahead and picked out the nerdiest songs of all time. Just for you. (But mostly for me.)
I avoided nerdcore rap and Weird Al Yankovic and any other artist that’s specifically devoted to or predicated toward doing nerdy stuff.
“Ramble On,” Led Zeppelin — Listen to enough Zep, and you start to realize Robert Plant got way into Tolkien. Like, way, way, way into it. References to “The Lord of the Rings” pop up all the time, maybe never more noticeable than here, where he sings about Gollum and “the darkest depths of Mordor.” See also “Misty Mountain Hop” and “The Battle of Evermore.”
“Brouhaha,” Beastie Boys — The whole song is about bringing the brouhaha, but the final verse is all about Star Trek, referencing warp, Bones, Sulu, phasers and tricorders.
“In the Garage,” Weezer — Nobody can come for you in the garage, where you can be who you want, loving Dungeons & Dragons and KISS and the X-Men, too.
“Mr. Spock,” Nerf Herder — This punk band named after a line in “The Empire Strikes Back” can get nerd-tastic with the best of them, but this tune is about a girl who wants the perfect man, Mr. Spock. The rest of us just don’t measure up.
“Flash,” Queen — The Flash Gordon film may be questionable, but Queen’s score and soundtrack most certainly isn’t. It’s epic, as is the theme song for the savior of the universe.
“Men In Black,” Will Smith — Admit it. This cheesy hip-hop soundtrack song is something you actually like. You will dance to it at a wedding. And sing along. Every word.
“Business,” Eminem — Em (as Batman) and Dr. Dre (as his sidekick) hop into the Rapmobile for this track, where Eminem flexes his muscles as the best rapper around.
“Spider-Man,” The Ramones — In 1995, The Ramones decided to cover the theme to the 1967 TV show “Spider-Man.” It’s the best version of the song.
“Magneto and the Titanium Man,” Wings — Did Paul McCartney go on a Marvel Comics kick? This weirdo song references a robbery and the villains Titanium Man, Magneto and Crimson Dynamo.
“Side Kick,” Rancid — Haven’t we all had a dream we were a vigilante’s sidekick?
“Captain America,” Jimmy Buffett — This is an earnest tribute song to Captain America. No more. No less.
“The Riddler,” Method Man — Because “Batman Forever” wasn’t weird enough, Jim Carrey’s version of The Riddler got his own theme song courtesy of Method Man.
“Ego the Living Planet,” Monster Magnet — This largely instrumental hard rock song is all about Ego, an actual living planet in Marvel Comics. (He was played by Kurt Russell in “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.”)
“Batman and Robin,” Snoop Dogg — Snoop decided to rap about the Dynamic Duo all set to Neal Hefti’s Batman theme. (Fun fact: Hefti, who wrote the classic song, is from Nebraska.)
“Spidey’s Curse,” Black Lips — How about a song exploring the real-life implications of a teenager becoming a superhero? Yeah, that’s what we got here.
“Something Just Like This,” The Chainsmokers, Coldplay — Coldplay doesn’t want some mythic love story (nothing on par with Spider-Man or Batman or other legendary heroes), just someone regular.
“How Great,” Chance the Rapper — In his gospel-tinged hip-hop track, Chance the Rapper drops the name of Peter Pettigrew, a bad guy in the “Harry Potter” series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.