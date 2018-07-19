Consider yourself informed: “Oliver” opens at the Lofte Community Theatre this week.
The Lionel Bart musical debuted on London’s West End in 1960 and, in 1963, it premiered on Broadway, where it spawned several successful revivals and tours over the years. Bart won a Tony Award for best original score in 1963, and a 1968 film adaptation of his script won six Academy Awards, including best picture.
Many of the show’s songs are widely known even today, including the ballads “Where is Love?” and “As Long as He Needs Me” and the boisterous “Food Glorious Food” and “Consider Yourself.”
In honor of the 55th anniversary of the show’s debut in America, Lofte Artistic Director Kevin Colbert decided it was time for a revival at the Manley, Nebraska, theater.
“It’s full of memorable tunes, a heartwarming story and, of course, allows the Lofte to fill our stage with so much local talent. That’s a hallmark of a big summer musical at the Lofte,” he said. “We can’t wait for audiences to see this show.”
The story is set in Victorian England, where young Oliver escapes from an oppressive orphanage and gets mixed up with a band of pickpockets and thieves. Through his adventures, he discovers the love of a family.
Betty Colbert is musical director for the show and Noelle Bohaty is choreographer. It begins on Saturday night and runs through Aug. 5.
