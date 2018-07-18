So here’s something surprising: This week, multi-Oscar-winning movie star Denzel Washington will be in his very first sequel — “The Equalizer 2.”
Despite having a career that’s spanned more than 40 years, Washington has managed to avoid sequels up to this point. And next week, Alec Baldwin will return for his first sequel, reprising his role in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.”
With Hollywood now fully committed to the franchise game, it’s increasingly difficult for big-named stars to avoid the sequel trap. And yet a select few have managed to swing it, having never been a part of the franchises Marvel, DC, “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter” or “Fast and Furious.”
Here’s who’s never starred in a sequel.
Note: I’m avoiding most classical movie stars, as sequels used to be much more of a rarity in Hollywood's golden age. Humphrey Bogart, for instance, never made a sequel.
Note No. 2: I’ll distinguish between those who have never starred in a sequel period and those who have never returned for a sequel, meaning they showed up for a one-off but didn’t come back.
Note No. 3: Some of this is very, very dumb, and I'm sorry.
Never been in a sequel at all
Meryl Streep
This is debatable, as Streep is technically in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” in theaters this week. But in an extremely limited capacity. Her role reportedly amounts to little more than a cameo. But if she were ever to truly return for a sequel, we have at least one suggestion.
Suggested sequel: “Sophie’s Choice and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”
Jodie Foster
Foster famously did not reprise her role as Clarice Starling in the “Silence of the Lambs” sequel, “Hannibal.” Julianne Moore filled in.
Suggested sequels: “2 Silence 2 Lambs” and “Con2act”
Daniel Day-Lewis
The recently retired Daniel Day-Lewis made it out of the movies without making a single sequel.
Suggested sequels: “My Left Foot 2 the Streets” and “There Still Will Be Blood Last Summer.”
Russell Crowe
There were always possibilities for Crowe, sequels-wise, but nothing ever panned out.
Suggested sequel: “Gladiator 2: Money Never Sleeps”
Ed Norton
Unless you’re counting “The Incredible Hulk” as a sequel to “Iron Man,” which wasn’t exactly true in 2008. But maybe it's true after the fact.
Suggested sequel: “American XI: American History 11”
* * *
Never returned for a sequel
Leonardo DiCaprio
DiCaprio is probably the biggest movie star now working to never return for a sequel. Though one of his first movie roles was in a sequel: 1991’s “Critters 3.”
Suggested sequels: “The Revenant 2: Electric Boogaloo” and “Titanic 2: Cruise Control”
Matthew McConaughey
McConaughey did pop up for the sorta sequel “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation.”
Suggested sequels: “Dallas Buyers Club 2: Tokyo Drift”
Richard Gere
He did show up for the “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” sequel but wasn’t in the original.
Suggested sequels: “Pretty Woman 2: Back in the Habit” and “American Gigolo 2: European Gigolo”
Kevin Bacon
He died in the original “Friday the 13th” and thus couldn’t return for the sequel, and he didn’t star in any of the many “Tremors” follow-ups, but he was in the reboot/prequel “X-Men: First Class.”
Suggested sequel: “Footloose With a Vengeance”
Kevin Costner
Alright, so he was sorta in a sequel because of his cameo in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” That same film ended up being Ben Affleck’s first sequel to star in, and “Justice League” his first sequel to return to.
Suggested sequel: “Dances With Wolves: The Squeakquel”
Dennis Quaid
It wasn’t like the potential franchises weren’t there: “DragonHeart,” “The Big Easy,” “Yours, Mine and Ours.” He was in “Jaws 3-D,” though.
Suggested sequel: “The Day After the Day After Tomorrow”
Note: The suggested sequel titles were a joint effort of me and my colleagues Blake Ursch, Cory Gilinsky and Chris Peters. I must give Cory credit/blame for "Sophie's Choice and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.