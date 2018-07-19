Daryl Hall and John Oates shared a bill with Train Wednesday night at the CenturyLink Center, and the combo made for a night full of hit songs spanning the last, oh, 40 years of pop music.
If you’ve listened to the radio in the past four decades, you know these songs.
Though it was a night full of familiar songs, the co-headline contained a strange feel.
On one hand, you had Train. On the other, Hall & Oates.
One brought together R&B, soul and rock in a new way, helping to create a sound representative of an entire city while penning numerous classics. The other has a knack for making hit songs with catchy melodies and not much substance.
(I’ll let you figure out which is which.)
It was an odd combo, but I imagine they were put together because neither could draw an arena crowd on its own. In that respect, they were quite effective. (More than 10,500 showed up to Wednesday’s show.)
Train played admirably.
Songs such as “Hey Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter” brought fans to their feet, and a cover of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’ ” had the crowd singing along heartily to the classic rock radio staple.
Frontman Patrick Monahan has a great voice, a knack for melody and enough lyrical chops to write super hooky songs. (Unfortunately, some of his lyrical choices bear toward trite or careen into nonsensical.)
And after Train, it was time for Daryl and John.
The duo’s set was interesting, if a bit inconsistent.
For two hours, the duo played its hits and a healthy selection of deep cuts.
At two hours, it felt overlong. Trim the fat to make it 90 minutes — a sax solo here, a cover song there, the entire segment where Train’s Monahan joined the duo — and it would have been a tight, wildly entertaining show.
Of course, there was “Sara Smile” and “She’s Gone” and “Maneater” and all that.
But there was also a way-too-long version of “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” and a three-song segment with Train featuring a new (not great) Train/Hall & Oates collab, a Hall solo song and a, uh, Train song.
Some highlights included Oates, who is often overlooked as a singer, nailing a soulful version of “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” and taking lead on the deep cut “Is It a Star.” (He should take lead more.)
Of course, it all came together in the hits-packed finale. Hall & Oates’ main set concluded with “Kiss On My List” and “Private Eyes” before the band retook the stage for an encore of “Rich Girl” and “You Make My Dreams.”
Fans jumped from their seats to dance along to the finale.
Kevin Coffey covers music, whether it's pop, indie or punk, through artist interviews, reviews and trend stories. He also occasionally cover other entertainment. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.
