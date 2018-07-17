That was fun.
My first trip to Battery Park, the venue outside Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, was to see Incubus over the weekend.
And it rocked. The band came out hard, playing classic songs from its early days as well as lots of new stuff from its latest record, "8."
And the fans went wild, singing (and shouting) every word of "Pardon Me" and "Are You In?" (I may have joined in.)
They also dropped snippets ("Gin and Juice") and full-on covers ("Need You Tonight") of some other songs.
It was a blast, and the band had fun, too.
"You guys are so much fun man. Thank you so much," said frontman Brandon Boyd.
Setlist
- Privilege
- Glitterbomb
- Anna Molly
- Megalomaniac
- A Kiss to Send Us Off
- State of the Art
- Circles
- Echo
- Pardon Me
- Sick Sad Little World
- No Fun
- Isadore
- Calgone
- Need You Tonight
- Nimble Bastard
- Nice to Know You
- Wish You Were Here
Encore:
- Are You In?
- Drive
- A Crow Left of the Murder
Source: Setlist.fm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.