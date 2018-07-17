Incubus
Buy Now

Brandon Boyd of Incubus performs at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City, Iowa.

 KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD

That was fun.

My first trip to Battery Park, the venue outside Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, was to see Incubus over the weekend.

And it rocked. The band came out hard, playing classic songs from its early days as well as lots of new stuff from its latest record, "8."

And the fans went wild, singing (and shouting) every word of "Pardon Me" and "Are You In?" (I may have joined in.)

They also dropped snippets ("Gin and Juice") and full-on covers ("Need You Tonight") of some other songs.

It was a blast, and the band had fun, too.

"You guys are so much fun man. Thank you so much," said frontman Brandon Boyd.

Incubus at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

1 of 8

Setlist

  • Privilege
  • Glitterbomb
  • Anna Molly
  • Megalomaniac
  • A Kiss to Send Us Off
  • State of the Art
  • Circles
  • Echo
  • Pardon Me
  • Sick Sad Little World
  • No Fun
  • Isadore
  • Calgone
  • Need You Tonight
  • Nimble Bastard
  • Nice to Know You
  • Wish You Were Here

Encore:

  • Are You In?
  • Drive
  • A Crow Left of the Murder

Source: Setlist.fm

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey covers music, whether it's pop, indie or punk, through artist interviews, reviews and trend stories. He also occasionally cover other entertainment. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription