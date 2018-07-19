Lucky Bucket Brewing Co.’s annual Beer-B-Q is this weekend.
The event will be from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday at the brewery, 11941 Centennial Road in La Vista. Tickets include commemorative glassware and are available at gr.pn/2usTKXF.
Features include drink specials, games and entertainment. Local food trucks and vendors will be on site.
The air-conditioned tasting room will be open for guests to beat the heat.
Drink beer, throw axes
The brand-new Flying Timber Axe Throwing is celebrating the grand opening of its bar this weekend.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Flying Timber, 1507 Farnam St. Tickets are available at flyingtimber.com.
It is $20 per person for one hour of throwing and $35 per person for two hours. Customers will get three free throws after a coaching demonstration.
People who show signs of being intoxicated will not be allowed in. Photo ID is required, and a drink limit will be enforced.
Closed-toe shoes and a waiver are required for all participants.
Blind tastings at Berry & Rye
The Berry & Rye is inviting customers in before business hours to enjoy blind tastings.
Every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., customers can come to the bar, 1105 Howard St., to taste two mystery spirits with the staff.
Tickets are $12 each and are available at bit.ly/2NSeLmG.
Pint night fights cancer
The Crescent Moon Alehouse will host a Rahr & Sons pint night to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday at The Crescent Moon, 3578 Farnam St. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ACS as it prepares for Relay for Life.
Customers can keep their glass after their first beer of the night. There will be discounts on refills.
￼ Blake Ursch
