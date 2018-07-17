Ray Lamontagne
Ray Lamontagne performs at the Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif.

 Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP

Ray LaMontagne is coming to Omaha.

The folk singer will play the Holland Performing Arts Center on Oct. 22.

LaMontagne released his latest album, "Part of the Light," this year to rave reviews. NPR said the record is "a warm and intoxicating, psych-infused journey that settles the mind."

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon via Ticket Omaha.

