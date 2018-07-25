You might have noticed that movies have been playing all summer long at the Falconwood Park drive-in.
Since Memorial Day, the drive-in has been showing a handful of movies every week and will continue to do so through October.
There are still 19 films left on the schedule. Next up: “Die Hard.” (See the full schedule below.)
Falconwood Park (905 Allied Road, south of Bellevue) opened its drive-in theater in the summer of 2016, reviving a long-endangered species in the landscape of American moviegoing.
Before Falconwood opened its drive-in, the last one in the metro area had been the Council Bluffs Drive-In, which closed in 2006. Though a Fremont couple plans to build a drive-in in northwestern Douglas County by Memorial Day 2019.
For this summer’s Falconwood Park shows, gates open at 7 p.m. (unless otherwise noted), and movies will start at dusk.
Tickets are per vehicle — $7 for one person, $14 for two people and $20 for three or more people in the car. (Note: Price doesn’t include sales tax and fees.)
Get tickets at falconwoodpark.com/drive_in.
Once a movie sells out for drive-in passes, attendees will be able to park and walk to the viewing area amongst the cars and listen through the PA system. (Pro tip: Bring blankets and chairs.)
No outside alcohol is allowed. There will be a fully stocked bar for adults, along with a food truck and concession stand selling hot food, popcorn, snacks and drinks. You can learn more about the series at falconwoodpark.com/drive_in. For questions, contact falconwoodpark@gmail.com.
Here’s the remaining lineup:
July 26: “Die Hard”
July 27: Double feature of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” / “Animal House”
July 29: “Wreck-It Ralph”
Aug. 2: “Jurassic Park”
Aug. 3: Double feature of “Jumanji” / “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
Aug. 9: “Top Gun”
Aug. 16: “The Lion King”
Aug. 19: “The Neverending Story”
Sept. 27: “Monsters Inc.” (gates open at 6)
Oct. 4: “Rocky Horror Picture Show” (gates open at 6)
Oct 11: “Twilight” (gates open at 5)
Oct. 18: “Hocus Pocus” (gates open at 5)
Oct. 21: Double feature of “Hotel Transylvania” / “Coraline” (gates open at 5)
Oct. 25: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (gates open at 5)
Oct. 27: Double feature of “The Craft” / “Zombieland” (gates open at 5 p.m.)
