The next group up at Jazz on the Green is a three-time Grammy Award nominee.
Tiempo Libre Bohemia will take the stage at Turner Park on Thursday night. The Afro-Caribbean group was founded in Miami in 2001 and has recorded six albums since then, including “Lo Que Te Toca,” released in late June.
The group has played in a variety of venues around the world. On television, it has appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “Live From Lincoln Center” and “Dancing With the Stars,” and on numerous programs on Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.
It’s also a favorite at festivals — some of its notable appearances have been at the London Jazz Festival, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and the Ravinia Festival, where it opened for Celia Cruz.
Critics have taken notice. The Richmond Times Dispatch says Tiempo Libre is “so hot and danceable that even when you talk about the group, you find yourself moving your hips.” The London Weekly Standard called it “a world-class act.”
The show starts at 7 p.m., with preshow music by the UNO Combo 1 at 6:30.
￼ Betsie Freeman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.