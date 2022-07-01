Hi I'm Golden. I prefer spending my time cuddling more than anything else! I'm hoping my new mom or dad... View on PetFinder
Bill Lehr, a cattle feeder whose family owns the T-Bone Truck Stop, paid $45,000 for the Anthony's steer in an online auction that ended Monday.
Nebraska left guard Nouredin Nouili will miss the 2022 football season because of the NCAA ruling related to its drug-testing policy.
Dario’s Brasserie near 50th Street and Underwood Avenue is closing later this year. Other closings include Garden Cafe and Lighthouse Pizza in downtown Omaha.
Sam McKewon dives into another Husker offensive line quandary, makes a Fred Hoiberg prediction and talks with Danny Noonan about Maverick's commitment to Nebraska.
Food news include a new venture for the Tired Texan crew, stroopwaffles and more.
I’m not mad about USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten. But if you think this is just another annexation — like Maryland and Rutgers — you’re California dreaming, writes Dirk Chatelain.
The Papillion-La Vista grad could barely use her right arm, the one that shot the pitcher to prominence. But Jordy Bahl came back just in time to get the win that cemented the Sooners' national title.
Even after seven convictions, issues are smoldering beneath the surface over what has been characterized as a decades-long theft at Douglas County's garbage dump.
Top-10 national recruit Ayden Ames committed to Nebraska volleyball on Saturday. She is the third recruit to join the Huskers' 2024 recruiting class.
Scott Frost struggled to land top in-state prospects in the previous recruiting cycle, writes Sam McKewon, but, including Maverick Noonan's commit, he's back on track in 2023.
