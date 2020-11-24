Goodfellows donation list

$6,000
Robbins Family Charitable Foundation
$2,000
Anonymous
$1,000
Roberta Gunning; In memory of Alex Thiele from his family; Mike and Karen McCreery
$500
In memory of Dale Harris, a long-time World-Herald Employee — Omaha Concord Club
$250
In memory of all our deceased members from the Omaha Retail Meat Dealers Association
$200
In memory of Papa Pete — Branden, Leah, Mason and Mills
$103
In memory of Helen Knott on her 103rd Birthday — Tina Holquist
$100
Gene and Mary Welch
$50
Anonymous; Verl and Joan Squire
$25
In memory of the life of Shirley Ann O’Doherty
$10
Anonymous
Daily Total $12,288.00
Campaign Total $35,641.43
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!