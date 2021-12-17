 Skip to main content
Goodfellows donations, Dec. 19
  • Updated
Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $224,217.64. 

$2,000

Anonymous

$1,300

In memory of Kevin Michael Stewart - Timothy and Lori Mueller

$1,000

In memory of our parents Maxine and Dale Ruser from Barb, Scott and Lynn Ruser; Mary McNamee and Kieth Simmons; Grant and Sharon Hrabovsky; for Rollie, Bela, Drex, and Tommy - Gary and Joan Runyan; in memory of Greg Hulsey - Barbara & Harold Zabel; anonymous; anonymous

$750

Steve and Pamela Bottorff

$525

In memory of Richard A. (Rich) Collins from Linda and Collins Family

$500

In memory of our daughter Deanna Meier - Donald and Dena Fey; in memory of those we have lost this year, Darrel Ragland, Jim Holley, John Lynch, Corey Scott, Penny Wilcox, Bruce Holmquist, and George Goldman - Bruce and Jayne Dean; Leonard and Charlotte Vermaas; anonymous; anonymous

$416

In memory of a Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Jean M. Sutherland

$400

Larry and Patty Swartzbaugh

$300

In memory of my Boys Town brothers Renato and Dennis Koru - Tony Cervantes; in memory of my wonderful wife, Ruth Johnson by Carl Johnson; in loving memory of Billy Reumund and Ding Daisley - Becky Reumund; Thomas Tryner; John and Rosemary Francavilla

$253

In honor of the 253 members of the Omaha Retail Meat Dealers and all the good things they do

$250

Russell and Frances Anderson; Superior Equipment Company; John and Kathy Blobaum

$225

Anonymous

$223

In memory of Travis Lux ’59 NHS by ’59 North High Luncheon Group

$200

Timothy Dickson and Jennifer Hopwood; in memory of Marie and George Copenhaver and Suzanne and Bradley Walde - Noreen Hoeper; in memory of my Boys Town principal and friend Clarence “Mitt” Stofell - Tony Cervantes; in memory of Susan Kiscoan - Jack Kiscoan; Bruce and Susan Gregory; Leland Bauer; anonymous

$160

John Else and Cathy Roller

$154

In honor of our 54th wedding anniversary - Don and Gerry Chase

$152.68

Anonymous

$150

In memory of Jerry R. Preble - Joan Preble; in memory of my friend Frank Brown - Tony Cervantes; in memory of my friend Pat Peterson - Tony Cervantes; John and Susan Russell; anonymous

$140

Linda Wells

$138

In memory of Andrea Hampton by Andy and Jody Hampton

$136

In loving memory of Earl, Nan and Vicki Katz

$127.07

In memory of John and Charlotte Leehy - Richard and Mary Leehy

$125

Anonymous

$100

In memory of Judge Rudolph Tesar, Helen (Babi) Tesar and Patricia Kutilek by family; in memory of Bill and Trudy Lippold, by Rudy and Judy Tesar; in memory of parents, Donald and Mary Lou Turner, Robert "Bob" Sweetwood, Sister, Pamela Turner Larsen - Lorri and Dan Sweetwood; in memory of Kris Peterson - Larry Fisher family; in memory of Mary and Walt Murphy - Dan Murphy; in memory of Jenny - Bruce and Sharon Horacek; in memory of Glenn Swoboda from the Swoboda and Naggatz families; in memory of Catherine Mefford and Fern Brandl from Jack and Sherril Mefford, Papillion; William and Dorothy Soukup; Daniel Melkus; Marilyn Westenhaver; Ronald Rosberg; David and Peggy Wolff; in memory of Doris and Mike Synowicki - Robert Synowicki; in loving memory of Leo Harrington - Ruth Ann Harrington; in the name of Jesus Christ; Gregg & Trisha Solko; Rich and Sherry Harlow; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$84

In honor of Dad's birthday - Lisa Bethel

$81.40

In honor of John Gubbels, a generous husband and “Pops” - Judy Gubbels and family

$80

Ramona Swett

$66

In memory of Carl L. (Dutch) Boehm, former Omaha World-Herald employee - Jennifer and Jerry Hodakowski

$50

In memory of Marion and Betty Panowicz - Dorothy and Anthony Panowicz; in loving memory of Trent Tiller by Marcia Miller; in memory of my husband, Eugene J. Pryor - Marcia Pryor; Roger and Anna Winans; Linda and James Harwood;  Barbara Davis-Goings; Dale & Connie Duckert; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$40

In memory of Ken Freed, journalist - Ken Munzesheimer

$30

Anonymous

$25

In memory of Laird Lindquist - Judy Lindquist; in honor of the GG’s - Suzanne Rogert; in memory of Corey Scott - Vera Crnkovich; in memory of love lost - Rich R.; in memory of my second cousin Claudia Morris Hendricks, my first cousin Christy Wright, my ex-sister-in law Celia Willers O’Neal, my favorite aunt Jackie Betchel Fernley. Betty Betchel Wright, Marilyn Betchel Black Tallman, and A I Brownell, all good ladies. Sharon Davis and Bernice Abboud, co-workers. Good friends and car buddies, Mike Leahardt, Leo Thompson, and Rodger Butler. I loved them all-Don Betchel; missed the most, dad, Richard R. Betchel, heart attack D. 5/2000, Mon January 2014, pulmonary fibrosis, Majorie Ann Betchel. Roy H. and Grace Brownell Grandparents loved a super lot - Don Betchel; Karla Ermel

$20

Barbara Coffey

Daily total: $24,801.15

Campaign total: $224,217.64 

