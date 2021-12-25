Goodfellows donations, Dec. 25, 2021

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows total to $357,973.50.
$31,500 In memory of Carl Riley Brodersen
$15,000 Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Memorial Fund
$5,000 In honor of our 50th anniversary—Mickey and Fran Coren; Edward and Lida Robinson Charitable Trust; the Gallagher Foundation; anonymous
$4,000 Jim and Joan Chambers Charitable Fund
$2,000 Anonymous
$1,000 Merry Christmas 2021, in memory of Doris and Ken Wenger—Doug Wenger; in memory of Carl and Gerry Stewart—Jay and Tina Stewart; in memory of Carole Burrows—J. Richard Burrows; in honor of our community’s public-facing workers: grocery, restaurant, retail, medical, and public safety. Thank you!—Nancy and Philip Wolf; Carol Gendler; anonymous
$886 Gladys Aldrich
$675 In honor of my six children: Jackie, Diana, Brian, Sandra, Laura, and Sarah and seven grandchildren and great-grandson Elliot, one year old—Orin and Kathleen Priest
$500 In memory of Linda Wax by Ron Wax Family; in memory of our parents: Wesley and Helen Napravnik and Vincent and Alma Dirkschneider and in appreciation of our nurses—Ed and Linda Napravnik; in memory of Peter Hill—Joan Hill; in memory of Lucile Siedlyk, loving wife, mother, and grandmother—Leon Siedlyk; in loving memory of Raymie, Frances and Kay—Dianna Amenta; in memory of Richard L. Shipwright—Joyce Shipwright; Greg Kluck and Teresa Sortino; Douglas and Cathy Aden; Ann Settles
$309.10 Remembering Sto
$300 In memory of Jim Simpson—Sarah and Bob Williams; Allan and Jane Murow; Malcolm and Linda Watt; Elizabeth Dudzik and Michael Howell; anonymous; in memory of our parents—Patty and Joel Knudson
$250 In honor of Evelyn Bennett—Paul and Lynn Anderson; in memory of Nita Styles and Charlie Gerhard—Jane Gerhard; in memory of Adolph Fedde from his family; in honor of Zoie, Kira, Tanner, Amelia, and Casey Taylor—John and Mary Pat Taylor; John and Barbara Frederick; Bob and Lorraine Jeffus; Gloria Jensen; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$230 Tom and Diane Heller
$225 In memory of John and Margret McLaughlin, Sunny and Kathy McLaughlin, Robert and Judy McLaughlin, Virginia and Mick Anderson, Bill and Maxine Cunningham, and my special angel Sharon (McLaughlin) Sorrells—Norman Sorrells
$210 In loving memory of my wife, Marian—WJ Stamp
$200 In memory of Bob Van Deusen—Woody and Erin Wilson; in honor of my neighbors on Fieldcrest Drive—Kate Bradley; in memory of Billie M. Weideman, Viola R. Gall, and Bruce A. Weideman—Mr. and Mrs. Gregory A. Weideman; Constance Wesely; Richard Steffensmeier; Larry and Phyllis Tennison; Mary Jo Walsh; Leon and Reba Benschoter; Gerard and Sally Peers; anonymous
$175 In loving memory of our youngest son, Matthew—Mary and Gary Grimes
$150 Daniel and Barbara Bohi; Larry and Irene Kirkebak
$125 In loving memory of my Grandson Garrett Schomer and his Grandpa Ted from Doris Schomer
$105.50 Gordon and Linda Mueller
$104 In memory of Gay Rich A.K.A Gaybird—Ann Cannon
$100 In memory of Elmer and Steve Burhenne and in honor of Andrew and Sherrie—Carol Burhenne; in memory of Harley Wilson—Dorothy Elsasser; in loving memory of my wife, Ardyce—Robert Zaback; Jolene and Steven Sorensen; in memory of Robert Teal—Marilyn Teal; in memory of my wife Mary Ellen Roberts—Howard Roberts; in honor of our grandchildren: Dominic, Sophia, and Julie Giambrone and Beatrice Miller by Harlan and Lucy Holmes; in memory of Malik Lemon—James Lemon; in memory of my parents Leonard and Betty Crozier—Connie Anderson; in memory of “Dickie Bird”; in memory of Bill Coacher—Coacher Family; Mary Grossman; Herman Greenwald; Stanley and Ethel Owens; Dave and Maggie Melotz; Edwin and Marie Shaffer; Mark and Susan Hinton; Gregory Hulett; Brett and Kathleen Wawers; anonymous; anonymous
$84 In memory of ELR
$75 Mike and Barb Maytes
$69 I am making this donation because it has been 69 years since I was in the Korean combat zone. When I was in Korea, Goodfellows sent me a box of goodies. I shared the treats with my buddies. Merry Christmas! Red and Joyce Timmerman
$68.68 Anonymous
$55 James Fosmer
$50 In memory of Colton McClenny—Dianne Desjardins; in memory of Richard Edzards—Nancy Edzards; in memory of Francis Kleinschmit—Dianne Desjardins; in memory of my friend Adeline who passed away in November. A refined “Lady: indeed, who I had much respect for. She was 99 in September—Shirley; Happy Birthday Jesus! From Hayden, Halle, Tatum, Ava, Jack, and John; Marilyn Seidel; Sylvia Pelzer; Jamie Tarkowski; Warren and Diane Snyder; Elaine Hanson; Evelyn Goodman
$40 JMG; anonymous
$33 In memory of Myron Juilfs by Sandy
$31 In honor of Adrieene and Ashley—Linda Foley
$27.77 In honor of our 2 sons, Andrey and Diego—A. and Lauren Hiebner
$25 In memory of Will Driskell—Jeff and Cheryl Cox; In memory of my parents lyle and Leola Stewart and my brother Roger Stewart—Delores Skog; J. R. Broers; Connie Adams; Sandee Tenhaken
$23.62 In honor of my daughter
$23 In honor of Alexis and Nicole—Linda Foley
$20 May Sweeney; anonymous
$15 Marcine Maranville
$10 In memory of Lisa
Daily total: $96,054.67 Campaign total: $357,973.50