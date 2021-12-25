Goodfellows donations, Dec. 25, 2021

$100 In memory of Elmer and Steve Burhenne and in honor of Andrew and Sherrie—Carol Burhenne; in memory of Harley Wilson—Dorothy Elsasser; in loving memory of my wife, Ardyce—Robert Zaback; Jolene and Steven Sorensen; in memory of Robert Teal—Marilyn Teal; in memory of my wife Mary Ellen Roberts—Howard Roberts; in honor of our grandchildren: Dominic, Sophia, and Julie Giambrone and Beatrice Miller by Harlan and Lucy Holmes; in memory of Malik Lemon—James Lemon; in memory of my parents Leonard and Betty Crozier—Connie Anderson; in memory of “Dickie Bird”; in memory of Bill Coacher—Coacher Family; Mary Grossman; Herman Greenwald; Stanley and Ethel Owens; Dave and Maggie Melotz; Edwin and Marie Shaffer; Mark and Susan Hinton; Gregory Hulett; Brett and Kathleen Wawers; anonymous; anonymous