Goodfellows donations, Dec. 29, 2021
  • Updated
Donations today boost the Goodfellows tally to $453,565.14.

$2,500

Tom and Tamara Foley Charitable Fund

$2,500

Noddle Development Company

$1,000

In honor of our family members who are front-line medical providers: Dr. Samantha Gilg, Dr. Nicole Gilg Gachiani, and Dr. John Gachiani - Daniel and Deborah Gilg; Michael and Barbara Kelly Charitable Fund; Don Erftmier; Dennis and Jacque Christianson; Jeff and Debra Suing

$713.68

In memory of Marty and Margaret Laughlin

$500

In memory of Al & Phil Wilwerding - Don and Cindy Munchrath; anonymous; anonymous

$350

Members of the Sertoma Club of Omaha; anonymous

$300

In memory of Frank and Florence Kracl - Ed Kracl; in memory of Clair McCord, Roger McCord and Gregory McCord from Dunlap, Iowa - the McCord family of Bennington; Douglas and Bonnie Anderson

$250

In memory of Eleanor and Patrick McHale - Susan and John McHale; anonymous; anonymous

$200

In memory of Ken Kitchen - the Kitchen family; in memory of our parents, George and Kamilla Belek and Irvin and Evelyn Holtz - Jerry and Karen Belek; Bruce & Donni Reid; Gene and Mary Welch; Michael and Bonnie Valasek; Thomas and Ingrid Furby; Mr. and Mrs. John Ransom Charitable Fund; anonymous

$150

Pat and Carol Casey

$116

In memory of my mother, Wanda Jesske, and my siblings Wolfgang, Lieselotte, Ingeborg, Hildegard, Hannelore and to honor my living brother Uwe - from Jim and Petra Schmidt

$100

In memory of Don & Bernie Broderick - Susan and Greg Harr; in honor of the students, staff and families of Ashland Park-Robbins Elementary School; in memory of Jim & Mary Ellen Halstead - Steve Halstead; in memory of Mom and Dad - David Gann; for Ryan Ellis McClintick; in memory of my brother Mark Roper - Susan and Jim Tracy; in memory of Don & Mitzi Harr - Susan and Greg Harr; Gene and Marilyn Spence Charitable Fund; Bob and Peggy Price; Gary and Kathryn Bergstrom; Gary and Kimberlee Petersen; Judy Nekonchuk

$82

In memory of father Francis Schmidt, and in honor of mother Leona Schmidt - from Jim and Petra Schmidt

$65

In memory of my dad, Joseph W. Brennan - Rose Sullivan

$52

In memory of our grandson, Joseph Fehr - Ron and Charlotte Fehr

$50

In memory of Ty and Helen Frederick - Patti Bogler; in memory of Marilyn - Harold Mueller; in memory of Jose Hanania - Susan and Greg Harr; in memory of Bill Haldeman - Lisa Moravec; Albert and Martha Povondra; Linda Kamp

$40

Elena Glatte

$30

Anonymous

$25

The Parker Family; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

Daily total: $18,298.68

Campaign total: $453,565.14 

