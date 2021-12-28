Goodfellows donations, Dec. 29, 2021

Donations today boost the Goodfellows tally to $453,565.14.
$2,500
Tom and Tamara Foley Charitable Fund
$2,500
Noddle Development Company
$1,000
In honor of our family members who are front-line medical providers: Dr. Samantha Gilg, Dr. Nicole Gilg Gachiani, and Dr. John Gachiani - Daniel and Deborah Gilg; Michael and Barbara Kelly Charitable Fund; Don Erftmier; Dennis and Jacque Christianson; Jeff and Debra Suing
$713.68
In memory of Marty and Margaret Laughlin
$500
In memory of Al & Phil Wilwerding - Don and Cindy Munchrath; anonymous; anonymous
$350
Members of the Sertoma Club of Omaha; anonymous
$300
In memory of Frank and Florence Kracl - Ed Kracl; in memory of Clair McCord, Roger McCord and Gregory McCord from Dunlap, Iowa - the McCord family of Bennington; Douglas and Bonnie Anderson
$250
In memory of Eleanor and Patrick McHale - Susan and John McHale; anonymous; anonymous
$200
In memory of Ken Kitchen - the Kitchen family; in memory of our parents, George and Kamilla Belek and Irvin and Evelyn Holtz - Jerry and Karen Belek; Bruce & Donni Reid; Gene and Mary Welch; Michael and Bonnie Valasek; Thomas and Ingrid Furby; Mr. and Mrs. John Ransom Charitable Fund; anonymous
$150
Pat and Carol Casey
$116
In memory of my mother, Wanda Jesske, and my siblings Wolfgang, Lieselotte, Ingeborg, Hildegard, Hannelore and to honor my living brother Uwe - from Jim and Petra Schmidt
$100
In memory of Don & Bernie Broderick - Susan and Greg Harr; in honor of the students, staff and families of Ashland Park-Robbins Elementary School; in memory of Jim & Mary Ellen Halstead - Steve Halstead; in memory of Mom and Dad - David Gann; for Ryan Ellis McClintick; in memory of my brother Mark Roper - Susan and Jim Tracy; in memory of Don & Mitzi Harr - Susan and Greg Harr; Gene and Marilyn Spence Charitable Fund; Bob and Peggy Price; Gary and Kathryn Bergstrom; Gary and Kimberlee Petersen; Judy Nekonchuk
$82
In memory of father Francis Schmidt, and in honor of mother Leona Schmidt - from Jim and Petra Schmidt
$65
In memory of my dad, Joseph W. Brennan - Rose Sullivan
$52
In memory of our grandson, Joseph Fehr - Ron and Charlotte Fehr
$50
In memory of Ty and Helen Frederick - Patti Bogler; in memory of Marilyn - Harold Mueller; in memory of Jose Hanania - Susan and Greg Harr; in memory of Bill Haldeman - Lisa Moravec; Albert and Martha Povondra; Linda Kamp
$40
Elena Glatte
$30
Anonymous
$25
The Parker Family; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
Daily total: $18,298.68
Campaign total: $453,565.14