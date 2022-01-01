 Skip to main content
Goodfellows donations, Jan. 1, 2022
Donations today boost the Goodfellows tally to $505,321.63.

$4,000

Silvia Roffman

$3,600

Anonymous

$3,000

Anonymous

$2,200

Mr. and Mrs. E. Robert Newman

$1,538.48

In loving memory of Frank Odorisio (The Boss)

$1,538.47

In loving memory of Sebastian and Olive Circo; in loving memory of John Cantoni; in loving memory of Denny and Darlene Odorisio; in loving memory of Father William Kelley, Abbot Raphael Walsh; in loving memory of Paul and Lucille Circo; in loving memory of Uncle Otto

$1,500

Anonymous

$1,076.37

From the staff of Omaha South High School

$1,000

In loving memory of Betty Davis from her family; Prince Giving Fund; Danish Brotherhood Lodge #1; Rockbrook Camera; Mary Crouch; Robert and Leanne Maxwell; Mr. and Mrs. Larry Kochen; Trudi Crosby; Mike and Karen McCreery; Robert Singleton; Connie Linhart; West Point; anonymous

$600

In honor of Amelia. Ann, Beth, Kelly, Wes and Oliver—Carol Matschullat; Craig and Joan Kramer

$500

In memory of Abe Bakhit from A.B.’s 66; Robert and Vicki Dyer; Jutta Sofronovs; Donna Grimm; anonymous

$375

Anonymous

$310

Roger and Nan

$300

In loving memory of my husband, Ted Luedke—Donna Luedke and daughters Gayle and Teresa; Ricardo and Debra Turner; William Aken

$250

In honor of our military personnel, past and present—Dean and Holly White; in memory of Karen Malloy—Joe and Roberta Malloy; Morgan and Walter Hecht; Susan Petersen; Little Stevie Norden

$211

In loving memory of my wife, Nancy Cardisco-Preister—Daniel Preister

$200

In memory of all the souls lost to COVID—Mike and Sherry Rush; in loving memory of our brother Jeff (Feffy) S. March—the March family; Zaysoff Family Foundation; Carl Nethers; Eldon and Anita Naven; anonymous; anonymous

$179.50

In memory of Brian, Dennis and Holli Hegarty—Joy Hegarty and family

$165

Bennington Women’s Club

$150

Anonymous

$125

In memory of Richard P. Oberdin—Donna Oberdin

$110

In memory of the McDonough family, John, Jack and Shirley—Russell Blankenfeld

$105

In honor of Elizabeth, Benjamin, Andrew, Samuel and Abby

$102

In memory of Dr. Paul Ing and my wife of 62 years, Sally Winn, who received a doll from Goodfellows when she was a child—George Winn

$101

In memory of Terry Hagadorn—Bill and Betty Novak

$100

In memory of Vic Sutherland, Retired Sta “M” OWH—Gene and Verta Pugh; in memory of my parents, Sam and Rose Cohen—Jeannie Gilinsky; in recognition of all health care workers and first responders; K. A. and Nancy Holtorff; Margaret Sibbernsen; Stanford and Judith Lessmann; Esther Holmes; Gerald and Joan Hahn; Joseph and Gail Micek; James and Carol Coulter; Michael and Diane Erdmann; Larry and Marilyn Wiederspan; Midwest Design Imports; Bonnie Gill; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$84

In loving memory of Francoise Babin’s 84th birthday, 11/20/1937—Bill Gaus

$75

Merry Christmas, Ellen, Deb and Terrie; in memory of Madene W. Hedotman—Beth Staenberg; Kendall Bentley; Gerald and Bonnie Luckey; W. Kent and Connie Wichman

$73.70

In memory of beloved granddaughter who we lost to breast cancer, leaving three beautiful daughters without a momma—Paul and Kathie Kaczmarek

$65

Anonymous

$60

Loren Lachnit; Grady and Elizabeth Hansen; anonymous

$50

In memory of John Carpenter—Shirley Carpenter; in memory of Leonard Garaczkowski by his family; in memory of my husband, Gordon McDonald—Sharon McDonald; in memory of Lando (Bill) and Eleanor Baker—Richard and Penny Kimball Jr.; in memory of my loving parents, Ewing and Betty Croft—Sandra Levermann; in memory of the Wondercheck and Jarecke families living and deceased—Ron and Shar Wondercheck; in loving memory of my parents—Loretta Schmidt; the Hanny family; David and Suzanne Olson; Frank Duncan and R. Gene Spicher; Anne Henderson; Ryan Korte; Claudette Stephenson

$45

In memory of Alan and Nina Pascale—Jeremy Pascale

$35

Martin Timmerwilke

$30

In loving memory of our parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Sukovaty, brothers: Edward Jr., Robert, Lumir, Victor and Arnold Sukovaty, and sisters: Elsie Cauble Gibson, Ann E. Green, Evelyn Stehlik and Viola Mae Zachar, and nephews: Allen Lee Cauble and Jack Nisi, by Earl and Marie French; in loving memory of our parents, Mr. and Mrs. Louis French, brother, Richard French, and sister, Ina Mae Muhle, by Earl and Marie French; Don and Deanna VanDriest

$25

In honor of Goodfellows, thank you for all you do!—Connie and Kenneth Lemke; in memory of Norvin Smith—Mae Smith

$20

For Mary Lou and Don from Little Sister Patricia Edwards; Ila Horn; anonymous

$19.62

In memory of Tony McCroy—Sonja Horton

Daily total: $51,756.49

Campaign total: $505,321.63

