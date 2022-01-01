Goodfellows donations, Jan. 1, 2022

Donations today boost the Goodfellows tally to $505,321.63.
$4,000
Silvia Roffman
$3,600
Anonymous
$3,000
Anonymous
$2,200
Mr. and Mrs. E. Robert Newman
$1,538.48
In loving memory of Frank Odorisio (The Boss)
$1,538.47
In loving memory of Sebastian and Olive Circo; in loving memory of John Cantoni; in loving memory of Denny and Darlene Odorisio; in loving memory of Father William Kelley, Abbot Raphael Walsh; in loving memory of Paul and Lucille Circo; in loving memory of Uncle Otto
$1,500
Anonymous
$1,076.37
From the staff of Omaha South High School
$1,000
In loving memory of Betty Davis from her family; Prince Giving Fund; Danish Brotherhood Lodge #1; Rockbrook Camera; Mary Crouch; Robert and Leanne Maxwell; Mr. and Mrs. Larry Kochen; Trudi Crosby; Mike and Karen McCreery; Robert Singleton; Connie Linhart; West Point; anonymous
$600
In honor of Amelia. Ann, Beth, Kelly, Wes and Oliver—Carol Matschullat; Craig and Joan Kramer
$500
In memory of Abe Bakhit from A.B.’s 66; Robert and Vicki Dyer; Jutta Sofronovs; Donna Grimm; anonymous
$375
Anonymous
$310
Roger and Nan
$300
In loving memory of my husband, Ted Luedke—Donna Luedke and daughters Gayle and Teresa; Ricardo and Debra Turner; William Aken
$250
In honor of our military personnel, past and present—Dean and Holly White; in memory of Karen Malloy—Joe and Roberta Malloy; Morgan and Walter Hecht; Susan Petersen; Little Stevie Norden
$211
In loving memory of my wife, Nancy Cardisco-Preister—Daniel Preister
$200
In memory of all the souls lost to COVID—Mike and Sherry Rush; in loving memory of our brother Jeff (Feffy) S. March—the March family; Zaysoff Family Foundation; Carl Nethers; Eldon and Anita Naven; anonymous; anonymous
$179.50
In memory of Brian, Dennis and Holli Hegarty—Joy Hegarty and family
$165
Bennington Women’s Club
$150
Anonymous
$125
In memory of Richard P. Oberdin—Donna Oberdin
$110
In memory of the McDonough family, John, Jack and Shirley—Russell Blankenfeld
$105
In honor of Elizabeth, Benjamin, Andrew, Samuel and Abby
$102
In memory of Dr. Paul Ing and my wife of 62 years, Sally Winn, who received a doll from Goodfellows when she was a child—George Winn
$101
In memory of Terry Hagadorn—Bill and Betty Novak
$100
In memory of Vic Sutherland, Retired Sta “M” OWH—Gene and Verta Pugh; in memory of my parents, Sam and Rose Cohen—Jeannie Gilinsky; in recognition of all health care workers and first responders; K. A. and Nancy Holtorff; Margaret Sibbernsen; Stanford and Judith Lessmann; Esther Holmes; Gerald and Joan Hahn; Joseph and Gail Micek; James and Carol Coulter; Michael and Diane Erdmann; Larry and Marilyn Wiederspan; Midwest Design Imports; Bonnie Gill; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$84
In loving memory of Francoise Babin’s 84th birthday, 11/20/1937—Bill Gaus
$75
Merry Christmas, Ellen, Deb and Terrie; in memory of Madene W. Hedotman—Beth Staenberg; Kendall Bentley; Gerald and Bonnie Luckey; W. Kent and Connie Wichman
$73.70
In memory of beloved granddaughter who we lost to breast cancer, leaving three beautiful daughters without a momma—Paul and Kathie Kaczmarek
$65
Anonymous
$60
Loren Lachnit; Grady and Elizabeth Hansen; anonymous
$50
In memory of John Carpenter—Shirley Carpenter; in memory of Leonard Garaczkowski by his family; in memory of my husband, Gordon McDonald—Sharon McDonald; in memory of Lando (Bill) and Eleanor Baker—Richard and Penny Kimball Jr.; in memory of my loving parents, Ewing and Betty Croft—Sandra Levermann; in memory of the Wondercheck and Jarecke families living and deceased—Ron and Shar Wondercheck; in loving memory of my parents—Loretta Schmidt; the Hanny family; David and Suzanne Olson; Frank Duncan and R. Gene Spicher; Anne Henderson; Ryan Korte; Claudette Stephenson
$45
In memory of Alan and Nina Pascale—Jeremy Pascale
$35
Martin Timmerwilke
$30
In loving memory of our parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Sukovaty, brothers: Edward Jr., Robert, Lumir, Victor and Arnold Sukovaty, and sisters: Elsie Cauble Gibson, Ann E. Green, Evelyn Stehlik and Viola Mae Zachar, and nephews: Allen Lee Cauble and Jack Nisi, by Earl and Marie French; in loving memory of our parents, Mr. and Mrs. Louis French, brother, Richard French, and sister, Ina Mae Muhle, by Earl and Marie French; Don and Deanna VanDriest