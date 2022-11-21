Goodfellows donations, Nov. 21, 2022

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $20,395.60.
$1,000
In memory of Barb and Joe Kenney — Jackie and Pattie; anonymous
$500
In memory of Kathy Bunz — Lee Bunz and Family
$300
Donald Bukowski; anonymous
$255
Anonymous
$200
In honor of Joyce’s father, Donald Wilkins, who was given Christmas cheer as a child by Goodfellows — Joyce Wilkins Fund; in memory of Rosalie Hopwood-Dickson — Jennifer Hopwood and Tim Dickson; David and Vicki Krecek Charitable Fund
$100
In memory of our son, Randy — Jay and Joann Martufi; in memory of Eldred Keane — Jeffrey Keane; in memory of Howard, Jane, and David Kennedy — Donald Goldstein; in memory of Gale and Clara Breed and Hank and Tena Lieneman — Roger and Judy Breed; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$50
In memory of Karen S. Gruber, 1972-2018 — Joen and Melvin Gruber; in memory of our mothers, Nina and Margaret — Marie and Stephen Dale; Philip and Kathleen Popelka; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$25
Jeffrey and Joan Royer
Nov. 1-21 total: $5,180
Campaign total: $20,395.60