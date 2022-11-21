 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Omaha World-Herald is partnering with Edwards Auto Group who will sponsor 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Goodfellows donations, Nov. 21, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $20,395.60.

$1,000 

In memory of Barb and Joe Kenney — Jackie and Pattie; anonymous

$500 

In memory of Kathy Bunz — Lee Bunz and Family

$300 

Donald Bukowski; anonymous

$255 

Anonymous

$200 

In honor of Joyce’s father, Donald Wilkins, who was given Christmas cheer as a child by Goodfellows — Joyce Wilkins Fund; in memory of Rosalie Hopwood-Dickson — Jennifer Hopwood and Tim Dickson; David and Vicki Krecek Charitable Fund

People are also reading…

$100 

In memory of our son, Randy — Jay and Joann Martufi; in memory of Eldred Keane — Jeffrey Keane; in memory of Howard, Jane, and David Kennedy — Donald Goldstein; in memory of Gale and Clara Breed and Hank and Tena Lieneman — Roger and Judy Breed; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$50 

In memory of Karen S. Gruber, 1972-2018 — Joen and Melvin Gruber; in memory of our mothers, Nina and Margaret — Marie and Stephen Dale; Philip and Kathleen Popelka; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$25 

Jeffrey and Joan Royer

Nov. 1-21 total: $5,180 

Campaign total: $20,395.60

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert