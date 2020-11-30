 Skip to main content
Goodfellows donations
$100

In Honor of our Healthcare Workers and Veterans; Karen and David Campbell; anonymous; anonymous

$84

In Memory of Parents, Gerhard and Frieda Beilke

$60

On behalf of Grandkids: Leighton, Sheldon, Atticus, Joslyn, Jett, Sloane

$50

Jack and Nova Hoffman; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$40

In memory of Ben Eirinberg and Judi Messina by Tom and Rose Langan

$25

Anonymous

$20

Anonymous

Daily Total $879.00

Campaign Total $47,823.43

