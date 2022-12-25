Cold can mean crisis for people in need, and Goodfellows can help

For people on the edge of poverty, bitterly cold weather can mean a crisis, says Shawna Forsberg, United Way of the Midlands president and CEO.

Cold snaps — like Omaha’s recent deep freeze — usually mean higher utility bills, and they also can cause expensive health issues. And that’s not good for people who have already been stretching paychecks because of inflation, she said.

“It’s a big burden,” she said, “especially around holidays when you’re trying to do a few things for your family.”

That’s why gifts to The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity are so important this time of year. The nonprofit organization, now administered by United Way, gives one-time emergency aid and holiday meal vouchers to struggling Omaha-area residents.

Forsberg said contacts to United Way’s 211 helpline have hit the highest volume ever in the last six months. The line received about 325,000 contacts in the last fiscal year, which ran through the end of June, and is on track to have about 375,000 for the fiscal year that began in July.

The majority of those requests are for housing and utility aid, which are problems frequently cited by people who seek help through Goodfellows.

This year’s Goodfellows drive, which ends Dec. 31, is a little behind where it was at this time in 2021, Forsberg said. So far, about $369,000 has been collected, down about $40,000 from last year.

She’s not too alarmed. A lot of people wait until the end of the drive to donate — that’s been the trend since United Way began handling the drive in 2020, she said.

Still, she said, people who are on the fence about giving need to know that it’s a very effective way to help their neighbors because a very high percentage of the money goes directly to clients.

“For those who are able, we hope you will donate, and we will make sure it gets to the people right here in the community who need the help,” she said.

The World-Herald’s charity is effective because it’s an immediate fix for people who perhaps haven’t faced an emergency before, she said.

“It’s good if you can help people at the moment of crisis, before they lose housing or utilities, because it’s very hard to rebound from that,” Forsberg said. “We’re trying very hard to keep people stable through these funds.”

