Former Omahans give to Goodfellows in honor of Gibson and Trebek, who died of same disease

As a “Jeopardy!” fan, Shank also had praise for Trebek.

“He was cool, suave. He could have been James Bond in another life,” she said. “He handled (cancer) so gracefully and with dignity. He touched a lot of people.”

The Shanks lived in Omaha for almost 40 years before moving to South Dakota in retirement. A bird sealed the deal: Shank said her husband loves to hunt pheasant.

“And South Dakota is basically pheasant heaven,” she said.

Their first Goodfellows donation had a dedication to her deceased mother. Another notable dedication was “There is no place like Nebraska” after their move in 2017.

“I miss my kids in Nebraska more than I thought I would,” Shank said.

The couple chose Goodfellows for their charitable giving because The World-Herald paid the administrative costs.

The charity provides one-time emergency assistance for struggling area residents, as well as holiday meals and other aid. It’s now operated as a partnership between the newspaper and the United Way of the Midlands.

She said she received a letter about the change, and “it made sense to me.”