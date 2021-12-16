Gary and Mary Grimes give to Goodfellows in memory of 13-year-old son

For all 13 years of his life, Matthew Grimes was known to be adventurous.
Slight in frame, the sandy-haired boy didn’t back down from a sporting challenge. A midfielder in soccer, he also proved himself a capable utility player in baseball as he played all three outfield positions along with first base and even pitching.
“He wanted to try anything in sports,” said Matthew’s father, Gary. “He had no qualms about it. He was just that kind of a guy.”
“He was a good kid,” Matthew’s mother, Mary, said, adding that the youngest Grimes son also was a Boy Scout.
He also had an opportunity to see the country as Gary, who retired after 22 years in the U.S. Air Force, was stationed in places like Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, South Dakota, and Offutt Air Force Base adjacent to Bellevue.
Unfortunately, while the family was living in Bellevue, Matthew lost his life in September 1994 from an accidental gunshot. Matthew was an eighth-grader at Logan Fontenelle Middle School at the time of his death.
As Matthew’s parents and two brothers grieved his death, they were struck by the kindness of the Bellevue community.
“One thing I will always remember is when Matthew died, the base, the school district and the whole Bellevue community was so supportive,” said Mary, a retired schoolteacher. “Just absolutely wonderful.”
While Gary and Mary Grimes, who will celebrate their 50th anniversary in nine months, now reside in the nearby Pacific Junction, Iowa, area, they have sought to repay the kindness by contributing annually to Goodfellows since Matthew’s death.
Making each donation in their son’s memory, the couple said they appreciate how Goodfellows offers one-time assistance to people who experience financial hardship.
“That way, you can help so many people,” Mary said. “I like the whole idea of the thing.”
Her husband agreed.
“It just seems like you can help more people in different ways rather than just one set way,” Gary said.
After giving $150 last year, the couple said they increased their contribution this year to $175.
“It’s just a really good way to keep Matthew’s memory going,” Gary said of the couple’s annual Goodfellows contributions.