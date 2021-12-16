Gary and Mary Grimes give to Goodfellows in memory of 13-year-old son

For all 13 years of his life, Matthew Grimes was known to be adventurous.

Slight in frame, the sandy-haired boy didn’t back down from a sporting challenge. A midfielder in soccer, he also proved himself a capable utility player in baseball as he played all three outfield positions along with first base and even pitching.

“He wanted to try anything in sports,” said Matthew’s father, Gary. “He had no qualms about it. He was just that kind of a guy.”

“He was a good kid,” Matthew’s mother, Mary, said, adding that the youngest Grimes son also was a Boy Scout.

He also had an opportunity to see the country as Gary, who retired after 22 years in the U.S. Air Force, was stationed in places like Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, South Dakota, and Offutt Air Force Base adjacent to Bellevue.

Unfortunately, while the family was living in Bellevue, Matthew lost his life in September 1994 from an accidental gunshot. Matthew was an eighth-grader at Logan Fontenelle Middle School at the time of his death.

As Matthew’s parents and two brothers grieved his death, they were struck by the kindness of the Bellevue community.