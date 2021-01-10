Goodfellows campaign raises almost $650,000

In gratitude for my children and grandchildren and in memory of their Papa – J. G.; In memory of John Langan by Carole Langan; Gene and Marilyn Spence; In memory of Mike Keane; Adeline Innes; In memory of parents Warren and Marian Zimmerman as well as Fred and Betty Lyman – Al and Jane Zimmermans; In honor of Pam S. and family; Donald L. Andrews; In memory of Rich Tompsett from his family; Karen Wittler; D. C. and Patricia Bradford III; In memory of Ray, Pat and Jeff Severson; Jack Kubat; K. A. and Nancy Holtorff; Gregg Beam; Marilyn Larkowski; Edward and Susan Furman Charitable Fund; Bellevue Education Association Retired; In lieu of adult Christmas gifts – Jeri Petersen; Timothy and Terri Fitzpatrick; John O’Connor; Rodney and Stephanie Larsen; For all the love’s we lost; John Lof; In memory of my husband, Lester Tinnin; In God’s Peace; Ted Jorges, Lois Jorges, Kelly Taylor (Jorges), and Pamala Drum (Jorges); Mike Daugherty and Donna Zebolshy; Phyllis and Bruce Davis; Larry and Linda Pedersen; Donald Schwalm POD; To honor the memory of my great grandmother, Clara Phelps McConnell, my grandmother, Anna Pearl McConnell Best, and my mother, Ann Jennings Walters – Ann Walters; Don Lieberknecht; On behalf of Mae Melton; In honor of Jeremy and Lauren, Love Grandma; In memory of My Parents Anne and Franklin Russell; Vanessa Timberlake; Don and Anita Theophilus; Sally and Gerald Messbargar; In memory of Lou Anderson and Claude “Bud” Bettin; Alfred Roth; Diane and Michael Erdmann; Cherly and Robert Brown; Jim and Elaine Hurley; James and Leigh Amerine; Judith and Stanford Lessmann; Helen and Leroy Johnson; Lorene Dulkoski; Karen Korte; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous