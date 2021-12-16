Goodfellows donations, Dec. 16, 2021

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $176,329.33.
$1,000 Kurt and Gayle; anonymous
$500 In memory of Olaf and Grace Anderson and Reo and Marguerite Ludemann—Larry and Ann Anderson; Jack and Polly Struyk; Carolyn Ireland; anonymous; anonymous
$410 In memory of Tammy Gatrost—Mike and Bobbi
$362.48 Horseless Carriage Club Omaha
$331 Honor Guard South Omaha American Legion Post 331
$315 In loving memory of our Papa Ken—Kiley and Katie
$300 Barbara Lashinsky; Phyllis Anderson; Larry Woods; Sharron Potadle
$250 Sandra Ihnen
$214.18 In memory of my beloved mom, Rose Wright—Mary Wright
$204 In honored memory of Henry Eldon Homann—Larry and Stephanie Moeller
$200 Carm Cosentino
$125 In honor of Patricia Brinkman from the Cody Crew: the Bosworths, Don and Mary Jo—the De Wells, Richard and Elaine—the Killhams, Ted and Barb—the Lubberstedts, Gary and Betty—the Renkens, Doug and Bev
$107.45 In loving memory of Tom and Margaret Livingston by Liz and Keith Malo
$104 In memory of my wife, Carol—Ronald Bahn
$100 In memory of Maurine McNally—Sylvia Jenkins; in memory of our brothers-in-law Geoff Loper, Mike Drummy and Mike Vinkavich; in memory of Fred T. Witt—Sharon Dunham; in honor of our grandchildren—Terry and Debra Blue; in memory of Walt Horner—from Rich, Susan, John, Claire & Olivia; in memory of Earl R Polsley Jr.—Debbie Langle; in memory of Martha M. Dermody—Patrick Dermody; in memory of Edward “Ned” Dermody—Patrick Dermody; in memory of my parents, Mabel and Fred Lofdahl—Anna Carlson; Janice Swanson; Mary McGrath; Joseph and Betty Bass; Sue Gentes; Arlene Smith; Terry and Suzi Carson; Thomas Howard and Janice Bailey; Josephine and Raymond Peralis; Sharon Bojanski; Ed and Betty Welte; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$77 Anonymous
$64 Donald and Ruth Tucker
$60.60
In honor of Tom & Marilyn Byers’ 60th wedding anniversary!—John Binderup and Patty Carrell
$55 In memory of Mack “Huck”—Bertha Huckeby; in memory of my husband, John A. Dickinson—Darlene Dickinson
$50 In memory of Eric Douglas Leiferman—Gloria Leiferman; Ray and Jean Pesek; Jeane Johnson; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$45 In loving memory of our granddaughter, Amanda Sullivan, we love and miss you—Grandma and Grandpa K.
$40 Judith Hofmaier; Shyanna and the boys; anonymous
$37.85
In memory of my siblings, Susan Schwalm, Sandra Blessing—Coufal and triplet brothers, Mark, Matthew and John Schwalm—Lynne and Kevin Plambeck
$36 Anonymous
$30 Anonymous; anonymous
$29 In honor of Corrin, Ezekiel and Creed—Becky Balestri
$27
In memory of Nate Skokan—Rodney and Sonja Hunke; Denise and Michael Garman
$25 In memory of Vatsala—Janakbhai Dave; in loving memory of my son Steve Overly—Betty Overly; Charles and Annabelle Keene; Leonard and Marilyn Schwalm; Mary Vankat; Debra and Wesley Kozeny; John Meier Family; Beth and Dale Van Gent; Diane Truax; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$24.98 In memory of my loving mother, Jean Socha Woolley—Lynne and Kevin Plambeck
$20
Robert and Diane Ames; anonymous
$19 In memory of our daughter Addison Hestermann—Jamie and Scott Hestermann
$18 In memory of Michael Andrew Epstein—Helen and Tuffy Epstein; the Every Other Tuesday Night Poker Club (EOTNPC) of Omaha
$15 Rose Mora
$12
David Prososki
Daily total: $12,163.54 Campaign total: $176,329.33
Correction: Linda K. and Nelson Gordman’s donation of $2,500 in Sunday’s paper was in memory of Frank Perrone. The listing did not include who was being honored.