Goodfellows donations, Dec. 18, 2021
Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $199,416.49.

$2,000

In memory of John C. Donaldson—William and Beverly Donaldson

$1,234.56

In honor of all our relatives, past and present—Carmen and Marcia Klein

$1,000

In memory of Kristina—Mary and Harold Holoun; in memory of John Beier and the many relatives and friends lost to us this Covid year of 2021—Shirley Beier; Norma Beck; Roy and Gloria Dinsdale

$900

Anonymous

$550

In loving memory of John Lammel from his family

$500

In memory of Lt. Col. John and Doris Hancock from sons Terry, John, Steve and David; in memory of our parents—Chester and Barbara Thompson; in honor of Sarah and Graham Phillips, and Katheryn, Lloyd, and John Thomas—Jane, Chris, Emilly, and Eric Phillips; David and Frances Robertson; Alan and Janette Stanek; Owen and Marilyn Jensen

$400

Anonymous

$350

Wilbur and Alice Clopton

$343

In memory of my husband

$300

In memory of our three sons, Jeff, Jay, and John Hinchman—Jim and Sandy Hinchman; in memory of husband, Harlan Gillespie, and their daughter, Sally Uhrich—Shirley Gillespie; blessed with great family and friends—Joan and Dean Olander; P. Lontor

$255

In loving memory of our parents Bob and Helen Goldberg and our brother, Steve, grandson and nephew, Christian Miller. Given by Randy and Judy Hokamp, Janie and Curt Frost, and Julie Hayden

$250

Laurie Stiles; Robert and Catherine Lembke; Donovan and Heidi Donner; James and Marysue Wendt; Julie Schroeder; Gertrude Lazure; anonymous; anonymous; in memory of Grace, our hunting dog, who died in February—Jeanie and Jerry Shank

$200

In memory of Pat Garland from Don and Carolyn Bukowski; in memory of Chester and Grace Bennette by grandchildren; in memory of Mathew VanArsdel by anonymous, Bennington, Nebraska; in memory of our parents, James and Donna Archer and Melvin and Wilma Thompson—Barbara and Gary Archer; in memory of A.J. Stock and Beverly Stiles—Bob and Karen Stock; Barbara and John Musselman; Ronan and Carol Mickels; Jeffrey and Karen Berthiaume; Robert and Catherine Burkhard; Mary and Robert Bestenlehner; anonymous; anonymous

$150

In memory of David Kunes—Alice Kunes

$145

In loving memory of Jeff Hayden given by Julie Hayden and son, Joey

$127

In memory of Will Hodges by Grandpa and Grandma G.

$125

Marvin Richter

$119

In memory of Paul K. Cull—Roland Lentz

$110

Mary Howell

$105

James Bottorff

$101

In honor of our grandchildren Matthew and Nicholas Payne and Harper and Georgia Peck—Jerry and Sharon Peck

$100

In memory of Harold “Pete” Petersen and Douglas Petersen gifted by Charlene Petersen and family; in memory of CRK—June Kroeger; in memory of Bird and Marilyn; in loving memory of Matthew, Love Mom, Louisville; in honor of the trio, Bentley, Brooks, and Collins-Cindy and Rod Phipps; in memory of John-Marlene Snell; in honor of our granddaughters, Annalysa and Ava Barrera Lubman—Dori and Steve Lubman; Ermin and Carol Snitily; William and Patricia Wolllenhaupt; Karen Tichy; Judd and Amy Lyons; Col. James and Barbara Willett; Keith and Lois Krohn; Bellevue Education Association Retired; Vincent and Carol Sue Caraway; Johnnie Carter; Mary Cave; Loren and Judith Timm; Kelly and Margaret Kramer

$86

Mark and Ann Balus

$75

Robin Gottsch

Anonymous

$67

In honor of my wife, Ann, of 67 years—Wayne Luther

$63

In memory of our daughter, Joy—Ann and Wayne Luther; in memory of Grandma Lisa Barajas by grandchildren Hayden Hunter, Graecyn Hunter, and Crew Hale

$62.10

In loving memory of Gene V. McKenna Sr. from Donna and Family

$50

In memory of August F. Bock; in memory of our parents—Linda and Leo Lape; in memory of Debra and Murna—Dennis Bergstrom; in honor of my grandchildren, Ivan and Abby—Sheryl Aksamit; in memory of our son, Randy—Fred and Alice Miller; in memory of Harold L. Rock, a great lawyer and law partner—Maureen McGrath; in honor of Hudson, Harrison and Lily from Granny A.; Sidney McCahill; Judith Turner; Gold Star Wives of America Inc.; Larry and Susan Wedige; Debra Sturges; Mr. and Mrs. James Murphy; Dennis and Joanne Mihelich

$30

Dr. David and Marilyn Arnold; Cindy Black

$26

In memory of Rosemarie Sojka—James Sojka

$25

Mary Jo Havlicek; Joe Burns

$10

Anonymous; anonymous

Daily total: $23,087.16

Campaign total: $199,416.49

