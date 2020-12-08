 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goodfellows donations, Dec. 8
0 comments

Goodfellows donations, Dec. 8

  • 0

$500

David and Laura Schulte

$250

In memory of Paul and Betty White by their family

$200

In honor of Drew and Parker, our grand-daughters — Thomas and Diane Heller; In memory of Carol Ann and Sharon by Anonymous; In memory of my parents, August and Irene Stock — Robert Stock

$157

Anonymous

$100

In memory of Bob Fausset — Teri Quinn; In memory of Janet Lleissner — Teri Quinn; In memory of Grandpa, Grandma and Uncle Joe Klopfenstein — Carol Gottsch Living Trust; In memory of Dr. Dean Kindler — Mrs. Beverly Knidler; Marie and J.J. Kubat Jr.; In memory of Gangu — Lois Hingorani; Shirley Petersen; Donation in Jack Genner’s memory — Sharon K. Genners

$75

John Beyers Giving Fund

$66

Darlene Hodakowski

$50

In memory of my dear Jim and sister Arlene — Geri; In memory of Ben Eirinberg by Pam Weekly; In memory of Ruth Stalp — James and Lorene Fiala; Mark and Karen Stacey; Stephen Nye; anonymous

$25

On behalf of Dream Weavers Intuitive Life Learning — Annette Cochrane; anonymous

$20

On behalf of Dream Weavers Intuitive Life Learning — Cathy Kastanek; On behalf of Dream Weavers Intuitive Life Learning — Renee Hamrick; On behalf of Dream Weavers Intuitive Life Learning — Teryl Myers

Daily Total $2,858.00

Campaign Total $71,398.07

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert