Goodfellows donations, Dec. 8

$500
David and Laura Schulte
$250
In memory of Paul and Betty White by their family
$200
In honor of Drew and Parker, our grand-daughters — Thomas and Diane Heller; In memory of Carol Ann and Sharon by Anonymous; In memory of my parents, August and Irene Stock — Robert Stock
$157
Anonymous
$100
In memory of Bob Fausset — Teri Quinn; In memory of Janet Lleissner — Teri Quinn; In memory of Grandpa, Grandma and Uncle Joe Klopfenstein — Carol Gottsch Living Trust; In memory of Dr. Dean Kindler — Mrs. Beverly Knidler; Marie and J.J. Kubat Jr.; In memory of Gangu — Lois Hingorani; Shirley Petersen; Donation in Jack Genner’s memory — Sharon K. Genners
$75
John Beyers Giving Fund
$66
Darlene Hodakowski
$50
In memory of my dear Jim and sister Arlene — Geri; In memory of Ben Eirinberg by Pam Weekly; In memory of Ruth Stalp — James and Lorene Fiala; Mark and Karen Stacey; Stephen Nye; anonymous
$25
On behalf of Dream Weavers Intuitive Life Learning — Annette Cochrane; anonymous
$20
On behalf of Dream Weavers Intuitive Life Learning — Cathy Kastanek; On behalf of Dream Weavers Intuitive Life Learning — Renee Hamrick; On behalf of Dream Weavers Intuitive Life Learning — Teryl Myers
Daily Total $2,858.00
Campaign Total $71,398.07
