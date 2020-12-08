Goodfellows donations, Dec. 8

$500

David and Laura Schulte

$250

In memory of Paul and Betty White by their family

$200

In honor of Drew and Parker, our grand-daughters — Thomas and Diane Heller; In memory of Carol Ann and Sharon by Anonymous; In memory of my parents, August and Irene Stock — Robert Stock

$157

Anonymous

$100

In memory of Bob Fausset — Teri Quinn; In memory of Janet Lleissner — Teri Quinn; In memory of Grandpa, Grandma and Uncle Joe Klopfenstein — Carol Gottsch Living Trust; In memory of Dr. Dean Kindler — Mrs. Beverly Knidler; Marie and J.J. Kubat Jr.; In memory of Gangu — Lois Hingorani; Shirley Petersen; Donation in Jack Genner’s memory — Sharon K. Genners

$75

John Beyers Giving Fund

$66

Darlene Hodakowski

$50