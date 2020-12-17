Goodfellows donor gives to honor his father's memory

Tim Pfannenstiel is doing his best to honor his father’s memory.

The quiet patriarch of the Pfannenstiel family, Ernest “Ernie” Pfannenstiel, died April 17. He was 82 years old.

“(He) was always a giving person,” Tim said of his father. “Being his executor, I get all the letters from the places he’s given to. Right and left he was giving.”

Five years ago, Ernie gave each of his seven children $100 to be used for the benefit of others. Tim chose to donate his to The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity.

Goodfellows, which has now partnered with United Way of the Midlands, offers one-time emergency aid for rent and utilities, distributes holiday food vouchers and provides hats, gloves and wearables to schoolchildren.

Giving became more important to Ernie in 2008, when Tim’s son lived through a serious health scare.

“A virus suddenly attacked his heart,” Tim said. “My dad was very affected by the suddenness of all this, so whenever he heard of fundraisers for other sick kids, he’s the one who would grab us and take us to go and support those fundraisers,” Tim said.