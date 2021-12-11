 Skip to main content
Goodfellows list, Dec. 11, 2021
Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $113,685.50.

$1,200

On behalf of the deceased Connealy and LeMaster family members—Dennis and Janis Connealy

$1,000.21

In honor of our parents, Max and Betty Becker and Ren and Elaine Rieur—Renan and Patricia Rieur

$1,000

Nancy and Mike McCarthy and family

Jim and Donna Engle

$750

Anonymous

$600

On behalf of our parents—Dennis and Patricia Austin

$500

In memory of Lyle Thrush, thanks for teaching us to give, Dad—Laura Foxall; Don and Connie Osborne; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$300

In memory of Charles and Helen Ann Held by son Timothy C. Held; anonymous; anonymous

$250

In honor of my colleagues at United Way of the Midlands and the amazing work they do for our neighbors: Shawna, Matt, Jill, Laura, and Mike-Pam Schwalb; in memory of Tom and Chuck McGinn—Mary McGinn; in memory of Frank Fanta-Victoria Fanta; Bob & Kathy Keasling; anonymous

$230

In honor of our 23 Grands & Greatgrands, Luv Jim’n Jo

$200

In memory of Bob and Jerry—Cheryl Gorman; Larry & Beverly Dietrich; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$150

In memory of our parents—Robert and Lou Riggs; anonymous

$115.06

In honor of Amber M. Terry-Leon Korte

$100

In memory of Ira Priluck-Judith Spaen; in honor of our Omaha relatives and friends—Debbi and Larry Josephson; in memory of Mark and Matt Fouts—Mary Lynn Fochts; in memory of Alysa Jo—Dean and LaRue Marshall; in memory of Sherry Fitch—Lloyd Fitch; in memory of Sherry Fitch—Jennifer and Scott Clayton; in memory of Bob & Phyllis Kemp—Linda Flott; in memory of Jolene Harshbarger—Jackie Eihausen and Mark Hutcherson; in memory of my dear sister, Deborah (Hall) Templeton—Denene Turner; in memory of my parents, Clif and Irene Gaskill—Jim Gaskill; Barb and Art Peters; Colleen and Ivan Karpisek; Angie & Don Wells Jr.; Dave & Michelle Arkfeld; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$50

In memory of Ron Hess, Evelyn Hess, George Hess—Judy Hess; in memory of Rita Vallinch, Bob Moline Sr., Bob Moline Jr., Tim Moline—Jean and Jim Moline; Catherine Rudin; Henry and Chama; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$41.32

Anonymous

$25

On behalf of thankfulness—Cindy and Brooks Humphreys; on behalf of the great city of Omaha—Patrick McManus and Mary Beth Johnson; anonymous; anonymous

In memory of Jasmine S. Thompson, 2-month-old baby deceased December 2014

Daily total: $15,691.59

Campaign total: $113,685.50

