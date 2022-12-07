 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grandmother's donations to Goodfellows the gift that keeps giving

Balestri grandchildren.jpg

Pastor Becky Balestri’s grandchildren, from left, Creed, Ezekiel and Annika.

 BECKY BALESTRI

Omaha pastor Becky Balestri gave her first gift to Goodfellows at least 15 years ago.

She dedicated that donation to her young daughter, Corrin, and has supported The World-Herald’s charity in Corrin’s name every year since then.

A few years ago, Corrin became a mother — and Balestri was a grandma.

The pastor started adding names to her dedication: Ezekiel, now 6, was her first grandchild; then Creed, who’s almost 2; and, this year, Annika, who’s about 6 months old.

In the beginning, Balestri gave an amount equal to her daughter’s age. She was a single mom and a not-quite-full-time pastor.

“I don’t remember why I chose that, but I knew that every year, I would give what her age was and that it would keep increasing,” she said.

Now she combines her family’s ages.

The 130-year-old charity, founded by the newspaper and now administered by United Way of the Midlands, provides one-time emergency aid for rent, utilities and other necessities for struggling Omaha-area residents. It also offers holiday food vouchers for people in need.

Balestri said that’s one reason she chose it for her hard-earned dollars. Every gift, no matter how small, goes directly to people in crisis.

“It helps the community,” she said. “And it helps year-around, not just at Christmas. In the summertime, electric bills skyrocket because it’s so hot.”

She has seen a lot of change in her 31-year career in the ministry, serving six churches and the Omaha Presbyterian Seminary Foundation. She’s currently the pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church in La Vista.

At least one thing has remained constant, and that’s Goodfellows.

“It’s a way to do my small part to help the community,” Balestri said.

Goodfellows donations, Dec. 5

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Goodfellows

To make donations:

Online: Omaha. com/goodfellows

Mail: World-Herald Goodfellows c/o United Way of the Midlands, 2201 Farnam St., Suite 200, Omaha, NE 68102

Today’s donations, Page B2

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

