Grieving parents give to Goodfellows in memory of infant daughter

Most of the world didn’t have a chance to meet tiny Rosalie Dickson, says her mom, Jennifer Hopwood.

Rosalie died in October 2018, about a week after she was born.

“It was a really bad circumstance of birth that led to oxygen deprivation, and she was never able to recover,” Hopwood said, choking up a little. “She was beautiful and really special.”

Hopwood and her husband, Tim Dickson, wanted Rosalie’s name and memory to live on. They have donated to The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity in her honor for the last couple of years.

Goodfellows, now administered by United Way of the Midlands, was founded by The World-Herald in the 1890s. It provides one-time emergency aid to area families who are struggling to pay for housing, utilities and other necessities. It also distributes holiday food vouchers.

During the yearly Goodfellows campaign, The World-Herald runs a list of donors. Many dedicate their gifts to celebrate achievements by loved ones or to honor the memory of family members.

This year, Hopwood and Dickson gave $200 in memory of Rosalie. They also donated in her name last year.

They learned about Goodfellows after moving from Michigan to Omaha about nine years ago and began subscribing to the newspaper. Hopwood enjoyed articles about the charity during the yearly campaigns.

“I appreciate reading stories about how the donated money makes an impact,” she said. “You can see a straight line, see where the money went and the impact it made on someone. I thought that was unique and special and something we wanted to be a part of.”

She said she comes from a philanthropy-minded family: Her parents and grandparents all donated to charity when she was growing up in Kansas.

She likes Goodfellows because all donations — big and small — go directly to help clients and because she focuses on nonprofits that distribute local funds locally. Even people with modest means can participate, she said.

Hopwood and her husband, who have been married for 17 years, also have an 8-year-old and a 1-year old, both sons. She works for the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation and Dickson is a biology professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Her job, she said, made her realize how important it is to give back to the community because her nonprofit depends on member donations.

She’s proud to have Rosalie’s name on their gift to Goodfellows.

“Part of the reason we donate in her memory is because having her name associated with something that has such a positive impact is really important,” she said.

Remembering — and talking about — her daughter “is a gift to me,” she said.