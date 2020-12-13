'It just touches my heart': Goodfellows donor gives in memory of coronavirus victims

Hoegemeyer remembers the Trautrimases as “a wonderful family.” The kids, she said, went on to do wonderful things after getting that initial boost in their new country.

Son Martin Trautrimas earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees and eventually became a professor of languages and humanities at Midland University in Fremont. Daughter Marta was a dietitian, and another daughter, Ruta, was a beautician.

All proved how a little help can change lives.

This year, Hoegemeyer gave in memory of those who have died of COVID-19, though no one she knows has succumbed to the disease.

“It just touches my heart,” she said. “I have watched all the news, and it’s so difficult for families, with so many not being able to be with loved ones when they die.”

News has been an important part of Hoegemeyer’s life, and she said that’s another reason she was attracted to Goodfellows. She studied journalism at NU and was editor of its student newspaper, the Daily Nebraskan, in 1965.

She also had a brief unpaid internship at The World-Herald while she was in college.

Hoegemeyer spent her entire career at the Minneapolis Tribune, which eventually became the Star-Tribune.