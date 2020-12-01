Neighbor wouldn't take a thank you, so she gave to Goodfellows instead

When her son’s neighbor helped find her lost phone, Sandra O’Brien said Vince Milone refused any type of thank you.

So O’Brien decided to make a donation to Goodfellows in his and wife Susan’s honor.

“I thought it would be something they couldn’t turn down,” O’Brien said of the Omahans. “They are good neighbors to my son, and they really did me a nice favor.’’

Goodfellows is a World-Herald charitable program that provides one-time emergency aid for rent and utilities, distributes holiday food vouchers and provides hats, gloves and other wearables to schoolchildren. Funds are raised by donations from readers and others.

The newspaper’s charity has raised more than $16 million in emergency assistance for individuals since it began in 1980. This year, it has joined with the United Way, which will take an administrative fee. Donations will not be mingled with other United Way funds.

O’Brien lost her phone while walking her son’s dog, Stanley. Milone saw her looking and called it for her with no luck. But when she got home from her search, he was waiting with her phone in hand. He had decided to try a few more times while walking to the mailbox and heard it ringing from a snowbank.