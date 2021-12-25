New Omahan finds generosity at CU job, donates to Goodfellows in gratitude

His dedication on the published Goodfellows donor list says he gives “on behalf of those who live elsewhere but still care deeply for the well-being of Nebraskans, the best people on earth.”

Maczynski said he initially donated because he wanted to give back to his home state.

“But when I spent more time elsewhere,” he said, “I realized that Nebraskans are a special breed.”

He thinks a sense of humility and a sense of community set Nebraskans apart from people in other regions. The difference, he said, is “pretty dramatic” when you spend time in Nebraska after being away. He comes back to visit a couple of times a year.

“The culture is dedicated to doing the right thing,” he said. “(That) was instilled in me by my mother, Marianna, who’s 81 years old and always smiling. Every year she would bring to the holiday table someone who would have otherwise been alone. Even though we didn’t have a lot, we were taught that there were ways we could make someone’s life a little better.”