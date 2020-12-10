Omaha accounting firm makes fitting $1,040 donation to Goodfellows

Clever, straightforward and thoughtful.

That sums up the Goodfellows donation made by the Masimore, Magnuson & Associates P.C. certified public accounting firm.

The firm donated $1,040 to Goodfellows, the World-Herald charity that helps people who fall through gaps in the social safety net. Beginning this year, Goodfellows is partnering with United Way of the Midlands to distribute the one-time emergency aid.

Rod Anderson, managing shareholder, said the firm conducts an internal fund drive every year and selects a charity to receive the money. Goodfellows was the recipient in 2019. The firm set a goal of $1,040, which was reached through the participation of all 20 employees.

The donation is a nod to the 1040 tax form that Americans fill out when they file their taxes.

Masimore, Magnuson & Associates is a locally owned accounting firm that has been serving the Omaha area since 1974. Its offices are near 114th Street and West Center Road.

This year, the firm is undertaking two charitable efforts, contributing to a food drive using the slogan “Beans from the Bean Counters” and raising money for charity. Anderson said employees are still deciding which charity will receive funds this year.