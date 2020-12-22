Omaha man keeps late wife's generous spirit alive with donations to Goodfellows

Christine Stavneak’s generous nature was evident year-round, but her giving spirit shone even brighter during Christmastime.
“Christmas was her favorite time of the year,” said her husband, Ray Stavneak of Omaha. “She would decorate the whole house and had a Christmas tree in every room.”
Christine also remembered to reach out to the less fortunate. About five years ago, she began donating $500 every Christmas to The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity.
In 2017, she increased the donation amount to $520. Sadly, it was her last Christmas.
“Her heart gave out, and she died suddenly on New Year’s Eve,” Ray said. “I never got a chance to ask her why she had made (the donation) $520.”
Goodfellows, now administered by the United Way of the Midlands, offers one-time emergency aid to area residents who find themselves in a bind. It also distributes clothing to schoolchildren and holiday meal vouchers.
Since his wife’s death, Ray has tried to do everything just as she would have. Each Christmas, the house is fully decorated, and the donations to the Goodfellows have continued at $520.
The Stavneaks, who were married for more than 47 years, raised six children in their midtown Omaha home near Holy Cross Catholic Church. They enjoyed dancing, especially polkas, and volunteering.
Christine’s volunteer work included the church, Lauritzen Gardens and the Stephen Center homeless shelter. She also doted on the couple’s grandchildren.
“She was a very generous and kind person, always smiling,” Ray said. “I want to continue that spirit of giving.”
