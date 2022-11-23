With high poverty rate, need continues to grow for Goodfellows, says United Way president

About Goodfellows

2022 GOODFELLOWS CAMPAIGN

Today marks the beginning of the 2022 Goodfellows campaign, which runs through Dec. 31.

The World-Herald charity has been helping Omaha-area residents in crisis since the 1890s. It provides one-time emergency assistance for rent and utilities, distributes holiday meal vouchers and gives hats, gloves, coats and clothing to schoolchildren.

In 2020, The World-Herald entered into a partnership with United Way to operate Goodfellows. The newspaper writes stories about donors and clients, and United Way collects donations and invests the funds back into the community.

Donations to Goodfellows are managed separately and invested according to Goodfellows guidelines. The funds are not mingled with other gifts to United Way.

Goodfellows works through a number of other Omaha nonprofit agencies to distribute aid.

To donate online, go to omaha.com/goodfellows. Mail donations should be sent to Goodfellows, c/o United Way of the Midlands, 2201 Farnam St., Suite 201, Omaha, NE 68102.