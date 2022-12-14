Woman salutes 'wonderful, supportive' Regency neighbors with Goodfellows gift

Omahan Kate Bradley loves the folks who live on and near Fieldcrest Drive in her Regency neighborhood.

“I have wonderful, supportive neighbors,” she said. “They are always there to help.”

One woman who loves to knit has made her several scarves. A male neighbor pledged cleanup aid when he saw her surveying tree damage in her yard after a windstorm.

“Don’t worry,” he shouted out his car window. “I’ll be by with my buzzsaw.” And he was.

When the holidays roll around, Bradley doesn’t want to give her neighbors trinkets or fancy foods to express her gratitude. Like her, she said, they probably don’t need more stuff or more calories.

Instead, she honors them in the newspaper when her yearly gift to the Goodfellows charity shows up on a list published in The World-Herald.

“It just seemed like a positive thing to do to send money where it’s really needed and let my neighbors know it’s on their behalf,” she said.

The newspaper started Goodfellows more than 100 years ago to help local people in crisis. It provides one-time emergency aid to assist with rent and utility payments and unexpected expenses such as car repairs. It also offers holiday meal vouchers to citizens in need.

Since 2020, the charity has been administered by United Way of the Midlands. The bulk of the money collected for Goodfellows goes directly to clients.

Bradley says her neighbors exemplify the charity’s mission to take care of each other, no matter what.

“One (neighbor) came over on his 80th birthday to fix my door,” she said.

In an unusual twist, she met many of her neighbors during the COVID pandemic when she started walking because she couldn’t go to her gym. Some were out walking dogs, others were just enjoying the outdoors, but all were warm and friendly, she said.

They’ve had get-togethers, even during the height of the virus.

One person on her cul-de-sac saw people conversing from a distance in their front yards. She told them to grab a glass of wine and gather, again at a distance, on her patio.

She opened the patio doors, sat down at her grand piano and performed an impromptu concert.

“It gives me goosebumps to talk about,” Bradley said. “It was so clever, so kind, so innovative at a time that was so strange.”

Bradley, a retired Omaha Public Schools teacher, supports a number of charitable organizations such as St. Cecilia Cathedral and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

She gave $200 to Goodfellows this year and is a longtime supporter.

“No amount of money could really equal how much I value my neighbors,” she said. “They’re priceless.”

