Woman's Goodfellows donation honors ' brave men and women fighting cancer'

Phyllis Huffman sat with her husband, Gene Huffman, at a cancer center in late 2019. As Gene was receiving chemotherapy, Phyllis looked around the room.

“I looked around at all the people there, and I decided to make a donation to The World-Herald’s Goodfellows, and I just wanted it to honor all those people,” the 81-year-old Omaha woman said.

Phyllis sent in a $55 donation to Goodfellows, a charity that offers one-time emergency aid for struggling area residents.

With the donation, she wrote, “in honor of the brave men and women fighting cancer.”

After 3½ years living with cancer, Gene died April 9, just 11 days before the couple’s 57th wedding anniversary.

Her husband “was a fine man,” Phyllis said. “He had a quiet sense of humor, loved to go camping, loved to travel to visit his children and was very interested in the outdoors.” Gene “believed in Goodfellows also,” she said, “and he was glad that I did the donation.”

Phyllis said she chose Goodfellows because she feels that the donations “go to people who deserve it.” With a daughter who is a teacher, she also liked that the charity has purchased clothing for school kids.