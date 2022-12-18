Youth Emergency Services partners with Goodfellows to help homeless kids

The hub of Youth Emergency Services is its Street Outreach Center, said Kalisha Reed, who has been executive director of the nonprofit organization since June.

At the center, young people who are homeless or near homeless can get a hot meal, take a shower, do their laundry, shop for clothes, toiletries and other items at a free store and — most importantly — sign up with a case manager who will help them find reliable housing.

YES has an emergency shelter that holds five people who are in immediate crisis. It also has a maternity group home where moms can live with their babies, and transitional housing with other YES clients at various North Omaha sites.

That’s only the beginning, though. Case managers help clients 19 and older find their first post-transitional housing and — partnering with The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity — a way to pay for a month’s rent and utilities, Reed said.

“Our mission,” she said, “is to help youths who are homeless or near homeless become self-sufficient.”

YES has been a Goodfellows partner since 2018, and this year, it received $25,000 from the charity, which was started by the newspaper about 130 years ago and now is administered by the United Way of the Midlands.

It offers one-time emergency aid to struggling Omaha-area residents and provides holiday meal vouchers for needy families.

Reed said Goodfellows money helped up to 10 youths begin new lives in their own places this year. That was a bit fewer than in previous years, but she said that’s because there are leftover dollars from other sources that became available during the pandemic.

Young adults get more than just money to settle into their apartments. Their case managers continue to help once they’re launched to make sure they have all the resources necessary to succeed.

“We do everything we can to make sure there’s no re-entry into homelessness,” Reed said.

Case managers encourage their clients to participate in the Nebraska Rentwise program that teaches people how to navigate landlord-tenant relationships and become good tenants.

They also check in periodically so they can forestall problems that might arise, once a week at the beginning, then biweekly, later, occasionally.

Clients often need a little nudge when they’re living on their own for the first time, Reed said. One person, for instance, was unaware that he had to pay a utility bill after living in his place for several months. One utility was included in the rent but another wasn’t. The case manager offered help so the utilities didn’t get shut off or the client was evicted.

Case managers also help clients find and keep jobs. Each person who received Goodfellows aid for an apartment was employed, Reed said.

They also can continue to get necessities from YES.

“We encourage them to come back to the outreach center if they have needs such as food insecurity or clothes, or if they lose their job,” she said. “We tell them ‘Come see us if you need anything.’”

The center, at 26th and Harney Streets, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The agency serves youths from ages 12 through 24. The youngest obviously have different needs that usually are managed in concert with Child Protective Services, Reed said. YES workers contact CPS whenever they are helping a child between 12 and 16 who has come to the center without parents or guardians and those adults can’t be reached, she said.

There are several reasons a young person may be homeless, she said. They may have aged out of foster care, were kicked out of the house over their sexual orientation or gender identity or another issue or ran away from abuse or violence.

Reed said the mission of YES, which was founded in 1974, has been constant over the years, but the methods used to achieve it continue to evolve.

“Lately, we have been tapping more into preventing the cycle of homelessness,” she said. “We are wanting to be more intentional about long-term support and wrap-around help.”

