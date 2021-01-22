Google's parent deflates internet-beaming balloon company

That made it even more challenging for Loon to find a way to make money, culminating in the decision to deflate it.

“The road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped," Astro Teller, the head of the X division, wrote in a blog post.

Alphabet doesn't disclose the results of other companies besides Google. The group of other far-flung companies that include self-driving car pioneer Waymo, health services venture Verily and drone delivery gambit Wing are clumped together with Loon and others in a division called “Other Bets." Those operations have suffered a combined $12 billion in operating losses since 2016 while Google has produced a combined operating profit of $140 billion during the same period.

Loon's balloons had been working with telecom providers to provide internet access in Kenya and will continue to do that until March, according to Teller. Because it has been working with other companies on that access, Loon expects little or no disruption to the Kenyan customers' internet access.

To help Kenya expand its internet access, Alphabet will give $10 million to nonprofits and businesses aimed at advancing that cause.

Most of the employees working at Loon will be laid off with severance packages while some others will be offered jobs at X, Google or Alphabet, Teller said. He didn't disclose how many of Alphabet's 132,000 employees — most of whom work within Google — are at Loon.