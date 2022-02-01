Gowrie couple succeeds in opening ice skating rink

“It took us about two weeks to put together,” she said.

The Gowrie Fire Department provided the water. It took about an hour to fill the space.

With temperatures in the 20s and very little wind, the weather on Saturday was about what Stephanie Freund hoped for.

“It’s a nice day for it,” she said.

For now, the public is asked to bring their own skates. Stephanie Freund said some skates may be provided or rented out in the future.

One thing that worries her is people getting on the ice when it’s too warm.

“The problem we have is keeping people off the ice when it’s too warm,” she said.

Tim Thomas, of Somers, was playing hockey with his son, Barrett Thomas, 9.

“He plays in Ames,” Tim Thomas said.

“I like it,” Barrett Thomas said. “It’s fun.”

Meanwhile, Tim Thomas said he would play hockey with many of his friends and relatives growing up in Des Moines.