Grand Island quilting group has been stitching since 1930s

“We found these over in the rectory when we moved. All of this was with it,” she said. “They had started cutting out the design.”

Sok traces her fingers over the tight pink stitches encasing a flower motif.

“They did beautiful work. I mean, some of this is just absolutely gorgeous,” she said.

Far across the other side of the table is a yellow quilt top also with what could be, according to the women, feed sack material. They all agree, it is certainly old, and has an intricately stitched motif called “Grandmother’s Garden.”

The group, called the “Blessed Sacrament Quilting Ladies,” dedicates themselves to handwork.

“We quilt for other people,” Sok said. “They have made the top and we quilt it. We can bind it and finish it off for them if they want.”

Grandmother’s Garden is one of those projects. It has multisided pieces and sawtoothed edge not yet finished. A woman brought it to the group to be completed.

“She always wanted to get it finished, but couldn’t find somebody to do it,” Sok said. “She wished it should be hand-quilted because the pieces have been all sewn together by hand.”