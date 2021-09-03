 Skip to main content
Grand Island woman dies in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman has died in a house fire in Grand Island, authorities said.

Barbara Seymour, 71, died Wednesday evening in her apartment at 1813 Ada St.

Grand Island Fire Department Battalion Chief Bryan Stutzman believes the manager went to help Seymour do something. When he opened the door, the apartment “was full of smoke, so he called us,” Stutzman said.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had pretty much put itself out, he said. Stutzman said there was heavy smoke damage and a lot of heat damage.

No one else was in the apartment at the time. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire's cause.

