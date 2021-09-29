Grand Island woman helps Hispanic entrepreneurs get started

This includes updates from agencies such as Hope Harbor, and local events, such as Nebraska State Fair.

Also offered are trainings for disasters, health care and social media, and city tours.

“Any training that is good for the group, we try to have it,” she said.

A key effort has been COVID-19 guidance.

“We have COVID numbers, and campaigns we have around,” she said. “We promote vaccines. Right now, they don’t know where to go for tests. They don’t know where to go for vaccination. We share information here and for what’s happening in the community.”

All of this is done in Spanish because it makes the group feel more comfortable and makes the information as clear as possible, Barrera Fuentes said.

“We have people from Cuba now, but they don’t know any English, and they come to the group because it is the biggest group right now in Grand Island,” she said.

Being able to help so many people in so many ways is a passion for Barrera Fuentes.