The father of Nebraska volleyball’s four-year starting setter Nicklin Hames said on a podcast that she will return for one more season with the Huskers in a new role.
With COVID cases rising and limited hospital capacity, Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said Tuesday that she will issue an indoor mask mandate for the city of Omaha effective at midnight.
Rivals analyst Mike Farrell said Casey Thompson and Adrian Martinez are "very similar — they can extend plays, and they’re both mobile quarterbacks.”
The mask mandate set to go into effect in Omaha at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday applies to indoor settings, with some exceptions.
A contract extension Fred Hoiberg received in 2020 that wasn't announced by the university will now have an impact on how much the Husker basketball coach would be owed if NU made a coaching change.
The 7-mile-long lake was one of several proposals announced Monday by a committee of lawmakers tasked with finding ways to manage water resources while spurring economic activity.
In 10 seasons, Lindsay Peterson compiled a career mark of 231-144. She guided the Mustangs to Class A titles in 2016 and 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2017.
The World-Herald's occasional series on Nebraska's prison crisis begins with the the state’s nation-leading incarceration spike, and how past actions by lawmakers have played a role in that growth.
Trey Palmer — who entered the transfer portal Dec. 16 after three seasons at LSU — will just be moving in. He committed to the Huskers Saturday after posting to his decision to his Instagram account.
Tim Beck said quarterback Casey Thompson needed to "go to a place that’s going to be his." The former Texas offensive coordinator believes Thompson has found that at Nebraska.