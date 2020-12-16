Greg McDermott, Jays experiencing cost of success, but they're prepared for Big East's best

So when CU takes the floor this year, it’s not going to catch anyone by surprise. Quite the opposite.

The rest of the league squads will maximize their preparation time ahead of a game against Creighton. They’ll raise their attention to detail. They’ll find new sources of inspiration. They’ll get creative with their plans of attack.

It could lead to more examples of what CU experienced Monday: A Marquette team bringing its A-game from start to finish.

The Jays (4-2, 0-1) are aware of this.

But they’re also convinced that if they handle their own business — by collaborating on offense and staying committed to high-effort defense — they can withstand the assaults from their upset-minded foes.

After losing Monday, the conversation among Creighton players was about fixing their own problems.

“Are we going to go back and look in the mirror and make a change?” senior guard Mitch Ballock said. “If we don’t make a change, then we’re going to keep seeing the same results. Each one of us has to do that.”

The Jays were most disappointed with their performance defensively and their inability to match Marquette’s level of toughness.