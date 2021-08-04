'Gunpower Milkshake' is a blast of action

Right off the bat, I want to give the lighting design crew huge props as the color of each scene made me feel like I watching a retro film from the 80s.

While this film might not be the best movie I have ever seen, it might have been one of the most fun films I have seen.

The whole cast seems to be having fun shooting at things and blowing stuff up. That fun atmosphere added to my enjoyment of the film.

I also think this film is important for furthering representation, as the action genre does not belong solely to men.

Lena Headey, fresh off her voice work for the revamped “Masters of the Universe,” series, does a great job of playing a complicated figure. In fact, she plays somebody that is somewhat morally gray in every role I have seen her in.

The part that I did not enjoy was perhaps the first 20 minutes of the movie where the action was low and the world was still being set up.

I am glad I pushed through the initial slow points of the film because once this film pick up it entrapped me like a kid in a candy store.