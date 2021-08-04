'Gunpower Milkshake' is a blast of action

I try to watch any new action movie I can get my hands on.
Action movies are some of my favorite films to just sit back, relax and watch some great fight scenes. A good action movie does not require too much thinking on my part.
I am happy to report that I enjoyed Netflix’s latest action film, “Gunpowder Milkshake.”
At first glance, I thought this was going to be a boring “John Wick” clone and while there are some very similar elements to that series, this movie does enough to distinguish itself.
The plot is straightforward and simple — this is a movie that can even be played in the background while doing other things. Although, there are too many great action bits that had my eyes glued to the TV screen.
To protect an 8-year-old girl, a dangerous assassin reunites with her mother and her lethal associates to take down a ruthless crime syndicate and its army of henchmen.
Karen Gillan plays the lead role Sam, working for The Firm.
I love pretty much everything Gillan has done in her career, from her work in the “Dr. Who” series to kicking butt as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Gillan does a great job in her actions scenes and portrays someone that has become numb to the duties of her job.
Right off the bat, I want to give the lighting design crew huge props as the color of each scene made me feel like I watching a retro film from the 80s.
While this film might not be the best movie I have ever seen, it might have been one of the most fun films I have seen.
The whole cast seems to be having fun shooting at things and blowing stuff up. That fun atmosphere added to my enjoyment of the film.
I also think this film is important for furthering representation, as the action genre does not belong solely to men.
Lena Headey, fresh off her voice work for the revamped “Masters of the Universe,” series, does a great job of playing a complicated figure. In fact, she plays somebody that is somewhat morally gray in every role I have seen her in.
The part that I did not enjoy was perhaps the first 20 minutes of the movie where the action was low and the world was still being set up.
I am glad I pushed through the initial slow points of the film because once this film pick up it entrapped me like a kid in a candy store.
I have already seen news that this movie is getting a sequel, so I am excited to see where the creative team can take this universe and set itself further apart from other action movies.
I will not knock the film down too much for being formulaic because that was likely the safest way to make this movie. I do hope the sequel takes more risk though, since the world is already established.
I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn.
“Gunpowder Milkshake” earns a 3 out of five buckets of popcorn for being a fun movie that creatively played it too safe at times.
I would recommend seeing this movie as it is a fun time for the most part.